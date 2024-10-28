Tue. Oct 29th, 2024
Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby of Las Vegas Raiders “might” compete in MMA fight

By MyMMANews 2 days ago

Maxx Crosby, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound Las Vegas Raiders superstar, “might” have aspirations of one day competing in a professional mixed martial arts fight.

The professional football player is obviously playing in the NFL, but that trains frequently in the combat sports of boxing and MMA to keep in shpae.

“I love fighting,” Maxx Crosby told TMZ while promoting his partnership with underwear company Saxx. “I love it, bro.”

“So, we’ll see, you know what I mean? If my heart desires it, and I want to go in there, s–t, I might. I’m not ever putting anything out the window.”

Crosby, a three-time Pro Bowler, even said that former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland once broke his nose during training.

Crosby played college football for the Eastern Michigan Eagles and was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Brandon Moreno stops Kai Kara-France with body kick, wins interim title at UFC 277

Brandon Moreno must be like water at UFC Edmonton

By Blaine Henry 7 hours ago
Dana White: Robert Whittaker in serious condition with staph infectionDana White: Robert Whittaker in serious condition with staph infection

Robert Whittaker Says Jaw is Good

By Edward Carbajal 2 days ago
Ilia Topuria, UFC 308

Ilia Topuria makes adjustments and defends title, KO’s Max Holloway in UFC 308 main event

By Brady Ordway 3 days ago
Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 308

Khamzat Chimaev mauls and submits Robert Whittaker in UFC 308 co-main event

By Brady Ordway 3 days ago
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev unbeaten in 13-straight fights, defeats Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308

By Brady Ordway 3 days ago
Lerone Murphy, UFC 308

Lerone Murphy remains undefeated, defeats Dan Ige at UFC 308

By Brady Ordway 3 days ago