Maxx Crosby of Las Vegas Raiders “might” compete in MMA fight

Maxx Crosby, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound Las Vegas Raiders superstar, “might” have aspirations of one day competing in a professional mixed martial arts fight.

The professional football player is obviously playing in the NFL, but that trains frequently in the combat sports of boxing and MMA to keep in shpae.

“I love fighting,” Maxx Crosby told TMZ while promoting his partnership with underwear company Saxx. “I love it, bro.”

“So, we’ll see, you know what I mean? If my heart desires it, and I want to go in there, s–t, I might. I’m not ever putting anything out the window.”

Crosby, a three-time Pro Bowler, even said that former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland once broke his nose during training.

Crosby played college football for the Eastern Michigan Eagles and was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.