Conor McGregor advocates for Autism awareness

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has used the power of social media and influence to help spread the word about Autism Awareness. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate, interact with others, and understand the world around them.

“Mystic Mac” McGregor’s Erin McGregor, and her husband Terry Kavanagh, learned in 2019 that their son 2019 that their son Harry had been diagnosed with autism.

World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognized day annually on April 2, encouraging Member States of the United Nations to take measures to raise awareness about autistic individuals throughout the world.

McGregor posted:

“Today is #WorldAutismAwarenessDay

An Awareness Day that is very close to my heart and the heart of so many families around the world.

1 in 20 school children in Ireland have an Autism diagnosis yet thousands of families worry daily about real support, school spaces, and how they will support their children financially.

There is a real lack of plan here, as always.

Instead, we have our government focus on sending real funds overseas, and spend a disproportionately shocking amount of our taxes on IPAS centers.

It is our children who need the support NOW.

We need Real Change and Real Leadership.

We need common sense.

I will provide Real Change.”

From there, McGregor then got political and controversial by posting:

“I wonder is there a person in the world with autism, who was not vaccinated whatsoever, nor their mother vaccinated during the pregnancy term etc.

I wonder if there is one such case to disprove the vaccine connection to autism theory?

@RobertKennedyJr”

McGregor tagged Robert Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist, and conspiracy theorist who was recently appointed as the 26th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

