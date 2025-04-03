Thu. Apr 3rd, 2025
2025 PFL World Tournament

2025 PFL World Tournament 1 Weigh-in Results

By Report 17 hours ago

ORLANDO, FL. — The First Round of 2025 PFL World Tournament officially begins tomorrow night with the Welterweight and Featherweight divisions at Universal Studios Florida following today’s official weigh-ins.

Welterweights headline the card as former Bellator Champion Jason Jackson (18-5) takes on Russia’s former Bellator Champion Andrey Koreshkov (28-5). The co-main event will see 2023 PFL Featherweight World Champion Jesus Pinedo (23-6) and Hungary’s Adam Borics(19-2) fight for a spot in the Semifinal bracket.

In the Welterweight division, Australia’s Joseph Luciano (10-2) steps in to face American Logan Storley (16-3), after Magomed Umalatov missed weight. Kicking off the main card, Featherweight Jeremy Kennedy (19-4) will step into the SmartCage against 2021 PFL Featherweight World Champion Movlid Khaybulaev (21-0-1).

The main card will air live in the U.S. on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT. The card can be seen live in Europe and Canada on DAZN. The early card will begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and will air on ESPN+, as well as DAZN.

Full weigh-in results are below.

2025 PFL World Tournament 1: First Round Main Card:

ESPN 2 and ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada) 

Thursday, April 3 – 10 pm ET

 

Welterweight First Round Bout: Jason Jackson (170.8 lbs) vs. Andrey Koreshkov (171.0 lbs)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Jesus Pinedo (145.4 lbs) vs. Adam Borics (145.6 lbs)

Welterweight First Round Bout: Joseph Luciano (170.4 lbs) vs. Logan Storley (171 lbs)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Jeremy Kennedy (145.8 lbs) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (145.4 lbs)

 

2025 PFL World Tournament 1: First Round Early Card:

ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada)

Thursday, April 3 – 8:00 pm ET

 

Welterweight First Round Bout: Mukhamed Berkhamov (171.0 lbs) vs. Thad Jean (170.8 lbs)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Gabriel Braga (144.4 lbs) vs. Fred Dupras (145.6 lbs)

Welterweight First Round Bout: Giannis Bachar (170.6 lbs) vs. Masayuki Kikuiri (169.4 lbs)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Nathan Kelly (146.0 lbs) vs. Taekyun Kim (145.2 lbs)

*Magomed Umalatov missed weight. Alternate Joseph Luciano steps in as a replacement.  

