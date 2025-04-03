BKFC Dubai press conference quotes – 2 night event

Dubai, UAE (April 2, 2025) The stars of BKFC DUBAI, the groundbreaking, two-night premiere met with the media on Wednesday afternoon ahead of BKFC 71 on Friday and BKFC 72 on Saturday. Both must-see events air LIVE worldwide exclusively on DAZN from the legendary Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Below are quotes from the participants;

David Feldman, BKFC Founder/President.

“It’s been an amazing run to get here. I’m so excited to be here. Four World Title fights and 12,000 people. We’re here to break records. That’s what we do. We’re here to break more records in this beautiful city of Dubai. I’m so excited for the fans to see what we’ve been telling them about for so long. Now they get to see it up close and personal.”

“Bare knuckle fighting is different. It isn’t boxing, it isn’t MMA. It’s the most exciting combat sport you’ll ever see. And when you see it here this Friday and Saturday, you’re going to be a fan for life.”

Austin “No Doubt” Trout (3-0), defending the BKFC Welterweight World Title for the second time in the Main Event of BKFC 71 on Friday.

“I’m excited to be here, and I’m looking forward to putting on a show. My goal is to put on such a fight that you guys can’t wait for BKFC to be back in Dubai.”

“Be careful what you wish for. He asked for this. You’re just a stepping stone in my way.”

Carlos Trinidad-Snake (6-0), fighting for the BKFC Welterweight World Title in the Main Event of BKFC 71 on Friday.

“I’m bigger, I’m younger, he’s slow and ugly. I’m going to beat him.”

“I think Austin has fought nothing but cans. I’m the best opponent he’s fought. I’m going to bring it to him. I’m going to knock him out, and I’m going to take that belt. I will leave Dubai a World Champion.”

Britain Hart (9-3), defending the BKFC Women’s Strawweight World Title in the Co-Main Event of BKFC 71 on Friday.

“This is something I really wanted and asked for. To be here means everything. I really resonate with the me-versus-me mentality. For me to say that I’m a World Champion, I have to fight internationally. This fight will put the stamp on my legacy of being a World Champion.”

“She’s an amazing athlete. I know a lot about her past, and I resonate with that. I think she’s a very tough opponent, but as far as fights and skills, I haven’t really paid attention.”

Tai Emery (2-1), fighting for the BKFC Women’s Strawweight World Title in the Co-Main Event of BKFC 71 on Friday.

“My life has definitely been a hard road. I moved to Dubai a year ago, and I embody what this city can do for somebody who has a passionate heart and works with discipline. Brit is the OG of this sport, and I have so much respect for her. I can’t wait to show everyone what women can do in this sport.

“King” Kai Stewart, 7-0, defending the BKFC Featherweight World Title for the fourth time in the Main Event of BKFC 72 on Saturday.

“My opponent isn’t here. I usually get people really riled up, so this time people will realize that I can beat people without getting them riled up. I’m young, and I really just want to prove me-versus-me. I never imagined in a million years that I’d be the king of a combat sport. Now I’m just focusing on how good I can really be.”

“Compared to everybody else that I’ve fought, everyone else has either been scared of me or they were so confident. Tommy has balls. He’s going to come at me and we’re going to fight, but I’m the best in the BKFC for a reason.”

“I’ve been the underdog in most of my fights, and I’m so grateful for my willpower to drive myself to be the best that I can be. Tommy is tough and I think he’s going to come after me. He’s got nothing to lose.”

Hannah Rankin (1-0), fighting for the inaugural BKFC Women’s Featherweight World Title in the Co-Main Event of BKFC 72 on Saturday

“(Her experience with BKFC) isn’t going to do her any help. I’m coming with very high-level skills, and I’m coming to take the belt. The belt belongs to me.”

Jessica “The Black Widow” Borga, fighting for the inaugural BKFC Women’s Featherweight World Title in the Co-Main Event of BKFC 72 on Saturday

“I’m going to show the difference between boxing and bare knuckle fighting. I’ve established myself pretty well in this sport. My violence and what I bring to the table isn’t going to be good for her.”

Below is the full fight week streaming schedule of events on The BKFC App.

Thursday, April 3 – 11:00 a.m. EDT

Ceremonial Weigh-In / Trout vs. Trinidad-Snake (BKFC-71)

Friday, April 4 – 8:00 a.m. EDT

Ceremonial Weigh-In / Stewart vs. Strydom (BKFC-72)

Friday, April 4 – 12:00 p.m. EDT

Trout vs. Trinidad-Snake Fight Day (BKFC-71)

Saturday, April 5 – 12:00 p.m. EDT

Stewart vs. Strydom Fight Day (BKFC-72)

Both events will be followed by Post-Fight Press Conferences, also streaming on The BKFC App.

————————————————————————————-

A former two-time professional boxing world champion fighting out of Las Cruces, NM, Austin Trout, (3-0), is currently ranked #2 on the BKFC Pound-for-Pound list. Debuting under the BKFC banner at KnuckleMania III, the southpaw soundly defeated UFC Star Diego Sanchez in front of a sold-out crowd of over 9,000 fans at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM.

Following up at BKFC-57, Trout defeated then BKFC Welterweight World Champion and #1 Ranked Pound-for-Pound Luis Palomino at the packed Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, Fl. Making his first defense at BKFC on DAZN Spain, Trout was dominant in victory over perennial contender Rico Franco.

The 28-year-old Carlos Trinidad-Snake, (6-0), of Omaha, NE, has consistently impressed BKFC fans since his debut at BKFC-21 with a first-round knockout. His five consecutive victories that followed include Tyler Jacques (BKFC Fight Night Omaha), Rynell Riley (BKFC-33), former world champion Elvin Brito, (BKFC-43), Dustin Pague (BKFC Fight Night Omaha II) and Zach Juusola (BKFC on DAZN Montana).

A true bare-knuckle fighting legend and one of the most popular fighters in the promotion,

Britain Hart, (9-3), made her BKFC debut in August 2018 and has compiled exciting wins over Paige Van Zant, (KnuckleMania I), Bec Rawlings, (BKFC-26), Taylor Starling, (BKFC-63), Pearl Gonzalez, (BKFC-22), Charisa Sigala, (BKFC-29), Jenny Savage (BKFC-39 and BKFC-19) and Melanie Shah, (BKFC-51).

Tai Emery owns first round knockouts under the BKFC banner against Charisa Sigala (Super Rizin 3) and Rung Arun Khunchai (BKFC Thailand 3).

Widely regarded as BKFC’s Hottest Homegrown Superstar, ‘King’ Kai Stewart, (7-0), of Great Falls, MT is the #3 Ranked Pound-for Pound fighter in BKFC. Seizing the opportunity from his debut at BKFC Fight Night Montana in October 2021, the 24-year-old has taken the featherweight division by storm. Defeating Louie Lopez for the BKFC Featherweight World Title at BKFC-44 in his front of his hometown crowd, Stewart has made three successful defenses against top rated competition; Howard Davis (BKFC-56), Bryan Duran (BKFC-62) and Jimmie Rivera (BKFC on DAZN Montana).

Fighting out of South Africa, Tommy ‘The Farmer’ Strydom, (4-0), has earned the world title opportunity with exciting, dominant victories over John Spencer (BKFC Fight Night Newcastle), Corey Roberts (BKFC Fight Night Omaha), Josh Krejci (BKFC-43) and Cody Land (BKFC-33).

A former unified women’s boxing world champion, Hannah ‘The Classical Warrior’ Rankin, (1-0), of Scotland, made her explosive BKFC debut with a dominant decision victory over Deborah Melhorn at BKFC Spain on October 12, 2024. Jessica ‘The Black Widow’ Borga, (2-0), of Lakeland, FL holds two show-stopping first round knockouts on her ledger over Katherina Lehner (BKFC Fight Night Clearwater) and Sarah Click (BKFC-32)