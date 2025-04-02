John Cena reveals past skin cancer diagnosis

Famed professional wrestler John Cena has opened up about a past skin cancer diagnosis and is actively campaigning to bring attention to the use of sunscreen.

Neutrogena, makers of the Ultra Sheer Mineral Face Liquid Sunscreen SPF 70, have called upon the WWE legend as the face of their new ads.

Cena, an actor and New York Times bestselling author, grew up in Massachusetts but later moved to Florida admits that never wore sunscreen.

“I was stubborn,” Cena said. “I didn’t want to have a routine, and I also thought the problem would never reach me. And it’s one of those things where I had a ton of exposure with minimal protection, and it caught up with me.”

That neglect would have consequences, Cena told PEOPLE Magazine. “It wasn’t until I went to a dermatologist and got a skin checkup and had a cancerous spot removed from my right pec,” he shares of the startling moment when he first started wearing sunscreen.

“I was very lucky to have a great dermatologist who kind of, I guess for lack of a better term, held me by the hand and let me know that I wasn’t alone,” Cena continues. “The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers don’t mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is human-to-human connection. And I as a human can tell you: Man, that phone call’s not what you want to get because it is unpredictable, and you don’t know how bad it’s going to be.”

Cena was not out of the woods just yet.

“A year later I went back and had another spot removed close to my right shoulder. It shows up like a white polka dot on the side of my chest and on my shoulder. If you watch WWE, you’ll be able to see them.”

