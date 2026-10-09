Tue. Oct 13th, 2026
BKFC Fight Night Bethlehem, Lex Ludlow

BKFC Fight Night Bethlehem weigh-in results and video

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins on Thursday ahead of Friday’s BKFC Fight Night Bethlehem event from the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Weigh-In Results

Gregoris Cisneros, 164.6lbs. vs Ryan Petersen, 165lbs.
Lew Ludlow, 205.4 vs. Sean Schultz, 204.4
Antonio Castillo, 155.6 vs. Jay Haas, 154.8
Justin Waters, 173.6 vs. Douglas LoBasso, 174.2
Joseph Schillizzi, 185 vs. Mike Liberto, 187
Nicholas Burgos, 134.2 vs. Travis Thompson, 136
Maruice Morris, 224.8 vs. Lewis Rumsey, 221.2
Christian Torres, 163.6 vs. Brett Shoenfelt, 165.4
Mark Culp, 246.2 vs. Brian Newman, 246
Marisol Ruelas- Lopez, 130 vs. Taylor Dagner, 129.6
Marc Worthington, 260 vs. Nathaniel James, 260.2

BKFC Fight Night Bethlehem weigh-in video below:

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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