BKFC Fight Night Bethlehem weigh-in results and video

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins on Thursday ahead of Friday’s BKFC Fight Night Bethlehem event from the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Weigh-In Results

Gregoris Cisneros, 164.6lbs. vs Ryan Petersen, 165lbs.

Lew Ludlow, 205.4 vs. Sean Schultz, 204.4

Antonio Castillo, 155.6 vs. Jay Haas, 154.8

Justin Waters, 173.6 vs. Douglas LoBasso, 174.2

Joseph Schillizzi, 185 vs. Mike Liberto, 187

Nicholas Burgos, 134.2 vs. Travis Thompson, 136

Maruice Morris, 224.8 vs. Lewis Rumsey, 221.2

Christian Torres, 163.6 vs. Brett Shoenfelt, 165.4

Mark Culp, 246.2 vs. Brian Newman, 246

Marisol Ruelas- Lopez, 130 vs. Taylor Dagner, 129.6

Marc Worthington, 260 vs. Nathaniel James, 260.2

BKFC Fight Night Bethlehem weigh-in video below:

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