Tue. Oct 13th, 2026
Marcus McGhee, UFC 332

UFC 332 winner Marcus McGhee confident the UFC will sign him to a new contract

By James Lynch 4 days ago

Interview with Marcus McGhee

Marcus McGhee (12-2) recaps his first round TKO win over Anthony Romero (7-2) at UFC 332 on Oct. 3. Marcus also spoke about fighting a new opponent on a few days notice, why he’s not looking to fight until next year and the latest on his UFC contract.

“I still got one more fight on this contact. I couldn’t imagine me not getting into my next contract, no matter what. My track record in the UFC has been good on the side fighting, being a professional and accepting fights. I think I’m an exciting fighter, regardless of what people might want to say. I would assume that the next contract is going to come.” 

 

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James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
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