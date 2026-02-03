BKFC KnuckleMania VI will be FREE for fans this Saturday

Philadelphia, PA (February 3, 2026) – David Feldman, Founder and President of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) announced today the promotion’s highly anticipated KnuckleMania VI event set for This Saturday, February 7, will be broadcast FREE globally from an expected sold-out Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, the full KnuckleMania VI event will be broadcast live and free on The BKFC App and BKFC YouTube page. Additional platforms carrying the event live include DAZN, Fubo Sports Network (available on Fubo, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Plex, TCL Channels, TCL Live TV, and Tablo TV), Bally Sports Live, Stadium, TrillerTV, and FOX Deportes in Spanish—delivering global access to one of the most anticipated combat sports events of the year.

“Combat sports fans are getting hit hard with streaming fees and pay-per-view prices,” said David Feldman. “We’ve put together an extraordinary event for KnuckleMania VI and we want the world to see what bare-knuckle fighting is and why it’s the most relatable, most exciting sport and why we’re the fastest growing combat sports promotion in the world.”

“Five two-minute rounds featuring the baddest men and women on the planet.”

Headlining KnuckleMania VI, ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell defends his BKFC Heavyweight World Title against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei ‘The Pitbull’ Arlovski. Co-headlining BKFC Fighting Legend and Current Light Heavyweight Champion Lorenzo ‘The Juggernaut’ Hunt battles BKFC Pound-for-Pound #1 Ranked Fighter and Current Middleweight Champion David ‘The Redneck’ Mundell. The just announced co-headliner is a match-up of the two-best pound-for-pound fighters in BKFC.

In the feature fight at KnuckleMania VI, arch-rivals clash in a heated rivalry, immediate rematch with #2 Ranked Lightweight Ben ‘The Bomber’ Bonner facing #3 Ranked Tony ‘Loco’ Soto. Their first fight on June 21, 2025 was a Sure-Fire Candidate for Fight of the Year. Top lightweight female fighter’s face-off in a long-awaited rematch with #1 Ranked Jade Masson-Wong battling Crystal ‘The Rugged Beauty’ Pittman.

Local Philly favorites fighting on the KnuckleMania VI undercard include; Johnny ‘Cannoli’ Garbarino Jr., Pat Brady, Pat Sullivan and Lex Ludlow.

On January 25, 2025, BKFC’s KnuckleMania V event in Philadelphia set a local, modern day combat sports attendance record of 17,762. Remaining tickets for KnuckleMania VI can be purchased online at BKFC.com.