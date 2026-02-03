BFL 86’s Adam Posener not in a rush for Contender Series call “I’m setting my mind on 8-0”

Interview with Adam Posener

Adam Posener (6-0) discusses his welterweight title defense against Danny Mallette (7-3) at BFL 86 on Feb. 19. Adam also spoke about training at Syndicate MMA for this camp, how he needs a finish to make a statement and why he’s still a bit away for the Contender Series.

“I made a pretty good impression for Sean Shelby in my last fight. Whether is this the one that gets me to the Contender Series or not, I don’t know. At the same time the coaches at Syndicate thought 8-0 was a good record to get on. Especially at 170-pounds, because it’s the middle ground where you need a few fights. I’m setting my mind on 8-0 for Contender Series. When I win this one, I’ll get one more, most likely. Then I’ll go from there.”

