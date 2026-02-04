Yuriorkis Gamboa, Olympic gold medalist and multi-weight world champion, to make bare knuckle debut

Miami, FL – February 3, 2026 – BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing today announced the marquee signing in a multi-fight, multi-year deal, of Yuriorkis Gamboa, the Cuban sensation renowned for his explosive power and decorated career in gloved boxing. Gamboa, an Olympic gold medalist and multi-weight world champion, will make his bare knuckle debut with BKB in the coming months, setting his sights on capturing the world championship and cementing his legacy in the rawest, most explosive, and most entertaining combat sport.

Gamboa, nicknamed “El Ciclon de Guantanamo” for his whirlwind style, brings an incredible level of prestige to BKB. As the 2004 Olympic gold medalist in the flyweight division, he represented Cuba on the global stage before pursuing a professional career that spanned from 2007 to 2022.

As a professional, Gamboa (30-5, 18 KOs) held the WBA featherweight world title from 2009 – 2011, before unifying it with the IBF world title from 2010 – 2011, when he became the first-ever Cuban boxer to claim an IBF world title. He also held WBA interim world titles in the super featherweight and lightweight divisions, and challenged pound-for-pound stars, and future hall-of-famers in the likes of Terence Crawford, Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, and Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, for world titles in the light weight division.

Terence Crawford has repeatedly named Gamboa as the hardest-hitting opponent he has ever faced, stating that Gamboa “caught me with the hardest punch” and describing the fight as one of the toughest in his career.

Gamboa’s decision to join BKB Bare Knuckle was sparked by his attendance at BKB 50, where he was taken aback by the massive scale of the event, the electric atmosphere, and the professional production. Impressed by the energy and the fighter-first environment, he expressed his desire to sign immediately, eager to compete under the premier bare knuckle promotion.

Olympic Gold Medalist, Yuriorkis Gamboa, said: “Bare knuckle boxing is the oldest form of boxing. After winning an Olympic gold medal, world championships in boxing, now I’m focused and excited to become BKB Bare Knuckle World Champion. I’m going to showcase my skills and show why I belong at the very top of this sport.”

Mike Vazquez, Founder of BKB Bare Knuckle, said: “It’s an honour to welcome Yurorkis to bare knuckle, and I can’t wait to see his skills and pedigree on display in the trigon. We’ve got some incredible Cuban fighters on our roster, including our heavyweight world champion. This year we’re going to see more and more elite fighters join our global roster of over 200 fighters from over 30 countries.”

David Tetreault, CEO of BKB Bare Knuckle, said: “Yuriorkis Gamboa is a game-changer for BKB. His Olympic pedigree, world titles, and battles against the best in boxing make this our most significant signing yet. We’re thrilled to welcome him as he chases bare knuckle immortality.”

Gamboa joins an elite roster that includes fellow world champion boxer Paulie Malignaggi, who successfully transitioned to bare knuckle with BKB, delivering a thrilling, vintage performance in his Fight of the Night return at BKB 47 against Tyler Goodjohn. Malignaggi will face reigning champion Rolando Dy for the BKB Super Welterweight World Championship in Manchester on Saturday 16th May 2026.

This latest marquee signing further showcases BKB’s appeal to boxing legends seeking new challenges in a sport that demands unfiltered grit and determination. More major signings are set to be announced in the coming months.

This latest milestone moment for BKB underscores its status as the key force driving bare knuckle boxing forward. From its origins in 2015 as BYB Extreme Fighting Series, founded by MMA pioneer Dhafir “Dada 5000” Harris and Mike Vazquez, BKB has transformed the sport from backyard roots into a structured, regulated, and globally distributed professional powerhouse.

Through strategic acquisitions, including the original UK-based BKB in 2021 and Bad To The Bone in 2025, the promotion has built the best stable in the sport, and pioneered the growth of bare knuckle boxing globally. Embracing a fighter-first philosophy that prioritizes athlete welfare, development, and opportunity, BKB has secured landmark broadcast deals with talkSPORT (exclusive in the UK and Ireland), VICE (US and Canada), and Telemundo (Spanish-language in the US), delivering live events to millions and attracting the biggest global audiences in the sport’s history.

Details on Gamboa’s debut fight and upcoming events will be announced soon.