Mon. Feb 9th, 2026
BKFC KnuckleMania VI, KnuckleMania VI, KnuckleMania

Ben Rothwell (C) (right), 293.2lbs. vs. Andrei Arlovski, 266.8lbs. (left) - Photo courtesy BKFC

BKFC KnuckleMania VI weigh-in results and video – Rothwell vs. Arlovski 3

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins today ahead of Saturday’s BKFC KnuckleMania VI fight card from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will challenge current BKFC heavyweight champion ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell.  The two big men first met at Affliction 1 in July 2009 where ‘Pitbull’ Arlovski defeated Rothwell by way of third-round TKO. The duo then rematch while under the Zuffa banner for the UFC where Arlovski would earn a unanimous decision victory.

Will the third time be the charm for ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell?

BKFC KnuckleMania VI weigh-in video below:

Weigh-in results below:

Main Card
Ben Rothwell (C), 293.2lbs. vs. Andrei Arlovski, 266.8lbs. – BKFC Heavyweight World Championship
Lorenzo Hunt, 199lbs. vs. Dave Mundell, 196.2
Johnny Garbarino, 176 vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr., 176
Ben Bonner, 155 vs. Tony Soto,156.8 – BKFC Lightweight Title Eliminator
Patrick Brady, 244 vs. Bear Hill, 266.4
Jade Masson-Wong, 129.8 vs. Crystal Pittman, 128
Mike Richman, 175.4 vs. Joe Elmore, 175.8
Pat Sullivan, 150 vs. Charles Bennett, 143.6
Cody Russell, 178.8 vs. Harrison Aiken, 174
Zedekiah Montanez, 156.8 vs. Brandon Meyer, 155.4

Prelims
Lex Ludlow, 204.6 vs. Zach Calmus, 202
Prince Nyseam, 171 vs. Brett Shoenfelt, 176.6
Travis Thompson, 136 vs. Joshua Oxedine, 138

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags: ,

You may also like

UFC Vegas 113 results

UFC Vegas 113 results – Bautista vs. Oliveira

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Usman Nurmagomedov

Usman Nurmagomedov retains title in PFL Road to Dubai main event

By Report 2 days ago
UFC Vegas 113

4 fighters miss weight for UFC Vegas 113

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Last Man Standing

GLORY 105: Last Heavyweight Standing Finals Weigh-In Results

By Report 3 days ago
Road to Dubai

PFL Road to Dubai weigh-in results – Nurmagomedov s. Davis

By Report 3 days ago
Jon Jones, Jon Jones returns

Jon Jones – “I have severe arthritis”

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago