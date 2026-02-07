BKFC KnuckleMania VI weigh-in results and video – Rothwell vs. Arlovski 3

Ben Rothwell (C) (right), 293.2lbs. vs. Andrei Arlovski, 266.8lbs. (left) - Photo courtesy BKFC

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins today ahead of Saturday’s BKFC KnuckleMania VI fight card from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will challenge current BKFC heavyweight champion ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell. The two big men first met at Affliction 1 in July 2009 where ‘Pitbull’ Arlovski defeated Rothwell by way of third-round TKO. The duo then rematch while under the Zuffa banner for the UFC where Arlovski would earn a unanimous decision victory.

Will the third time be the charm for ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell?

BKFC KnuckleMania VI weigh-in video below:

Weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Ben Rothwell (C), 293.2lbs. vs. Andrei Arlovski, 266.8lbs. – BKFC Heavyweight World Championship

Lorenzo Hunt, 199lbs. vs. Dave Mundell, 196.2

Johnny Garbarino, 176 vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr., 176

Ben Bonner, 155 vs. Tony Soto,156.8 – BKFC Lightweight Title Eliminator

Patrick Brady, 244 vs. Bear Hill, 266.4

Jade Masson-Wong, 129.8 vs. Crystal Pittman, 128

Mike Richman, 175.4 vs. Joe Elmore, 175.8

Pat Sullivan, 150 vs. Charles Bennett, 143.6

Cody Russell, 178.8 vs. Harrison Aiken, 174

Zedekiah Montanez, 156.8 vs. Brandon Meyer, 155.4

Prelims

Lex Ludlow, 204.6 vs. Zach Calmus, 202

Prince Nyseam, 171 vs. Brett Shoenfelt, 176.6

Travis Thompson, 136 vs. Joshua Oxedine, 138

