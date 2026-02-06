Mon. Feb 9th, 2026
UFC Vegas 113

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Muin Gafurov of Tajikistan poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Meta APEX on February 06, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

4 fighters miss weight for UFC Vegas 113

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago

Not a great start for the UFC’s first event of the year at the newly renamed Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Four fighters missed weight on Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 113 fight card.

Main Card (Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (136)

Kyoji Horiguchi (126) vs. Amir Albazi (125.5)

Jailton Almeida (241) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (264)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)

Farid Basharat (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (135.5)

Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs. Julius Walker (206)

Preliminary Card (Paramoun+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Daniil Donchenko (170.5)

Nikolay Veretennikov (170.5) vs. Niko Price (171)

Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Ketlen Souza (115.5)

Javid Basharat (135.5) vs. Gianni Vazquez (141)*

Eduarda Moura (127)** vs. Wang Cong (127.5)**

Jakub Wiklacz (135.5) vs. Muin Gafurov (141)***

Priscila Cachoeira (135.5) vs. Klaudia Sygula (135.5)

*Vazquez missed weight. His bout with Javid Basharat proceeds as a catchweight with Vazquez forfeiting 25 percent of his purse as penalty

**Moura and Wang both missed weight. The bout proceeds at a catchweight with neither fighter incurring a purse penalty

***Gafurov missed weight. His bout with Jakub Wiklacz proceeds as a catchweight with Gafurov forfeiting 25 percent of his purse as penalty

author avatar
Eric Kowal
