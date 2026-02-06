A new GLORY heavyweight world champion will be crowned this Saturday, February 7, as eight of the most exciting heavyweights on the planet compete in the Last Heavyweight Standing Finals.

All the fighters weighed-in and came face-to-face for the final time at the weigh-ins on Friday afternoon in Amsterdam.

In the quarter finals, Belgian Moroccan Anis Bouzid (48-4, 37 KO) takes on kickboxing legend Errol Zimmerman (112-20-1, 45 KO), Serbian sensation Milos Cvjeticanin (17-5, 10 KO) meets number one French heavyweight Sofian Laidouni (42-5-1, 20 KO), monstrous Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (29-4-1, 16 KO) clashes with ‘The Soldier’ Nidal Bchiri (20-5-1, 5 KO), and ‘The Black Ghost’ Mory Kromah (35-3-1, 21 KO) collides with outspoken rival Michael ‘Timebomb’ Boapeah (23-5-1, 29 KO).

Only one fighter can come out on top and walk away as the new ‘King of Kickboxing’.

Elsewhere, the always exciting Bahram Rajabzadeh (72-6, 64 KO) goes up against ‘The Gladiator’ Cristian Ristea (44-27, 13 KO), Hamicha (42-2, 31 KO) puts his undefeated GLORY record on the line against late replacement Brice Kombou (20-6, 5 KO), and featherweights Andre Santos (23-2, 10 KO) and Deniz Demirkapu (15-5, 10 KO) will kick-off the main card.

The GLORY 105 Superfight Series will feature four outstanding matchups, headlined by an unmissable Luis Tavares (64-10, 21 KO) versus Alin Nechita (19-3, 8 KO) contest that promises fireworks.

Remaining tickets for GLORY 105: Last Heavyweight Standing Finals are available for purchase right now on GLORYKickboxing.com

GLORY 105: Last Heavyweight Standing Finals Weigh-In Results

Main Event| Last Heavyweight Standing Finals

Vacant GLORY Heavyweight World Title

Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2

Co-Main Event | Heavyweight

Bahram Rajabzadeh (100 kg/220 lbs) vs. Cristian Ristea (102.6 kg/226 lbs)

LHS – Semi Final 2

Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF4

LHS – Semi Final 1

Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2

Catchweight | 84kg

Hamicha (84 kg/185 lbs) vs. Brice Kombou (82.9 kg/183 lbs)

LHS – Quarter Final 4

Tariq Osaro (131.4 kg/290 lbs) vs. Nidal Bchiri (121.8 kg/269 lbs)

LHS – Quarter Final 3

Mory Kromah (103.1 kg/227 lbs) vs. Michael Boapeah (99.1 kg/218 lbs)

LHS – Quarter Final 2

Milos Cvjeticanin (99.5 kg/219 lbs) vs. Sofian Laidouni (111.5 kg/246 lbs)

LHS – Quarter Final 1

Anis Bouzid (111.2 kg/245 lbs) vs. Errol Zimmerman (125.5 kg/277 lbs)

Featherweight

#7 Andre Santos (64.9 kg/143 lbs) vs. #10 Deniz Demirkapu (65 kg/143 lbs)

Superfight Series

Light Heavyweight

Luis Tavares (94.5 kg/208 lbs) vs. Alin Nechita (94.2 kg/207 lbs)

LHS – Reserve Bout

Serdar Eroglu (112.7 kg/248 lbs) vs. Vasile Amaritei (103.3 kg/228 lbs)

Light Heavyweight

Stefan Latescu (94.9 kg/209 lbs) vs. Enrico Pelligrino (94.8 kg/209 lbs)

Light Heavyweight

Mohammed Hamdi (94.8 kg/209 lbs) vs. Emin Ozer (94.3 kg/208 lbs)