UFC’s Las Vegas Venue Rebranded to Meta APEX in Major Tech Partnership

UFC Apex is now Meta APEX

The UFC and Meta today announced a landmark naming rights partnership for APEX, the innovative live event and broadcast production facility in Las Vegas that serves as home to select UFC Fight Nights and Zuffa Boxing events, Dana White’s Contender Series, and UFC BJJ.

The multi-purpose facility will now be known as Meta APEX, reflecting the long-term partnership between Meta and UFC that was forged in 2025 in which Meta became UFC’s first Official Fan Technology Partner. Meta APEX will serve as a showcase for Meta’s cutting-edge technology, including its AI, VR, and AI glasses advancements in real-world applications.

“Meta is always at the forefront of technology and immersive experiences, and their enhancements will change the way fans view live fights,” said UFC CEO and President Dana White.

“This rebranding comes at the perfect time as the facility is completing a major renovation, expanding capacity, concessions, hospitality, and UFC retail. For the first time ever, fans can come to Meta Apex and experience UFC fights with interactive VR, AI, and wearable technology. I can’t wait for fans to see it.”

Alex Schultz, CMO & VP of Analytics at Meta, added: “Extending our partnership with UFC with the Meta APEX is about more than just a venue; it’s about redefining how fans and athletes connect and experience the sport. We’re thrilled about the future and the opportunity to bring our technology even deeper into UFC, giving fans the chance to immerse themselves in the action in new ways.”

Located adjacent to UFC’s headquarters in Las Vegas, Meta APEX has become one of the most recognizable venues in combat sports. Since opening in 2019, the facility has produced nearly 200 UFC events, including 112 Fight Nights, 70 episodes of Dana White’s Contender Series, and four UFC BJJ events, resulting in international broadcasts watched by millions of fans worldwide.

Meta APEX will also host select Zuffa Boxing events, including the inaugural card on Friday, January 23.

As part of the naming rights, Meta branding will be integrated throughout the facility. UFC and Meta will also work together to create interactive experiences inside the venue. These spaces will feature some of Meta’s latest advancements in technology and will invite fans and athletes to deepen their engagement with UFC in new and innovative ways.

The rebranding to Meta APEX is a key element in the next phase of the evolution of the facility. Beginning this year, for the first time, tickets for all Meta APEX events will be made available to the general public for purchase.

In addition, the arena is undergoing renovations that will include expanded seating that can accommodate up to 1,000 attendees; enhanced, consumer-friendly food, beverage, and merchandise concessions; new first-class hospitality rooms/spaces; and remodeled building entrance and lobby featuring a ticket box office. The full project is expected to be completed later this year.