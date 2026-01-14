Best UFC Matches To Make in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the UFC as the world’s premier fight promotion embarks on a new seven-year deal with Paramount+, which is doing away with the archaic PPV model. Instead, according to the latest MMA news, all numbered PPVs and Fight Night events will be included in the streaming platform’s subscription plans.

With this new era set to begin on January 24, fight fans are excited for the promotion’s potential along with a more affordable way to watch all of the UFC events.

And, with this brand-new world of octagon battles on the horizon, we’re taking a look at the top UFC matches to make in 2026. Keep in mind, this isn’t an exercise in fantasy booking but more along the lines of realistic matchups that could and should take place this year. No, this list doesn’t include Conor McGregor.

Welterweight Title: Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

There is no bigger super fight to make than Islam Makhachev (28-1) vs. Ilia Topuria (17-0) in the welterweight division. Sure, some casual fans might not be aware of the magnitude of this fight. However, these two men are the promotion’s pound-for-pound best fighters and on a collision course for greatness.

Furthermore, each man is a two-division world champion and currently holding gold. Makhachev, the current no.1 ranked UFC fighter, was the former lightweight champion but moved up to welterweight to wipe out Della Maddalena and become king of the division.

Topuria, UFC’s no.2 P4P men’s fighter, will go down as one of the greatest featherweights of all-time after crushing Holloway and Volkanovski. He moved up to lightweight to chase down a fight with Makhachev but got there too late. Makhachev vacated the belt and left the division.

So, Topuria fought for the vacant title and knocked out Charles Oliveira, a former champ, to capture his second world title in June 2025. Prior to moving up, he also vacated the featherweight belt instead of a rematch against Volkanovski.

Topuria is currently taking time off from fighting due to some outside issues but this is the biggest and best fight that the UFC can make. 2026 should be the year of super fights with this one headlining them all.

Women’s Bantamweight Title: Nunes or Harrison vs. Shevchenko

This fight actually takes place on January 24, 2026, as the first UFC show on Paramount+. It’s a monumental fight because you have the greatest female fighter of all-time in Amanda Nunes stepping back into the octagon to take on one of the best in the business today – Kayla Harrison.

Currently, Harrison (19-1) is the women’s bantamweight champion and has an impressive resume for a woman in combat sports history. Nunes returns in an attempt to reclaim one of the titles she once held and vacated in 2023.

The backstory to this Harrison-Nunes fight dates back a decade when they were training at the same gym (ATT). Eventually, Nunes would leave that gym and come full circle with Harrison for this upcoming fight. At 37-years-old, Nunes will have to prove that she still has what it takes to fight at this level.

According to the latest UFC odds, Harrison is a large favorite with fight lines as high as -245. Nunes is the underdog with a fightline as high as +190.

Waiting on the sidelines for a winner to be determined, Valentina Shevchenko has already expressed that she was interested in fighting Harrison. And, we all know that she wants to avenge her two losses against Nunes. Although, that second loss was highly controversial, with some pundits thinking Shevchenko won.

Whatever combination we get of these three fighters, the sport of women’s MMA will take a big step forward.

Bantamweight Title: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Despite losing to Petr Yan last December, one can’t forget just how dominant Merab Dvalishvili was in the bantamweight division. His run through this weight class was legendary. He took out Sean O’Malley twice, Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo, Cory Sandhagen, and Umar Nurmagomedov.

In 2023, he also conquered Petr Yan (20-5). So, Yan had to work his way back up into title contention and ended up pulling off the upset by defeating Dvalishvili and ending his historic run.

Another fighter that Yan lost to was Sean O’Malley (18-3) in 2022, via split decision. Although, that result was highly debatable as it looked like Yan won that bout.

Now, Yan is sitting with the title once again and could easily look to add another name and paycheck to his mantle. Give us the Petr Yan revenge tour and put two strikers inside the octagon for the gold.

Heavyweight Title: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

The biggest fight that can be made this year for the UFC heavyweight title is a rematch between Tom Aspinall (15-3) and Ciryl Gane (13-2). They fought last October and it ended in a No Contest after Gane poked Aspinall in the eye.

While Aspinall claims that it was a dirty tactic by the challenger, the current heavyweight champion is out of action until his eye heals. However, there’s chatter that he could be back in the second half of this year. Gane is the most logical opponent for Aspinall, especially since Jon Jones doesn’t want this matchup.

The UFC needs to fix its heavyweight division and it starts with this highly anticipated rematch.

Lightweight Title: Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett

As mentioned above, Ilia Topuria (17-0) is the current lightweight champion. But he is taking some time away to deal with issues outside of the octagon. In the meantime, Paddy Pimblett (23-3) will take on Justin Gaethje (26-5) for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324.

Pimblett is a -225 favorite in that main event fight, while Gaethje is a +185 underdog. Pimblett is predicted to win that bout and eventually set up a fight with Topuria for later this year.

These two men have a real-life feud that dates back to a London hotel altercation in 2022. At the time, they competed in different weight classes. Now, they both fight in the lightweight division and the press tour would be worth the price of admission all by itself.

Pimblett has publicly talked trash about Topuria over the years and would certainly call him out if he beats Gaethje. A Topuria win over Pimblett could put him on a collision course with Makhachev by the end of 2026.

Heavyweight Fight: Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira

Speaking of Jon Jones (28-1), he wants to fight Alex Pereira. This has all developed after Jones relinquished the UFC heavyweight title when he retired. Some question whether that was even a retirement or just a ploy to get what he wants.

Jones held the heavyweight division hostage but did defeat Gane in March 2023. His last fight was November 2024, when he stopped Stipe Miocic in the third round. Jones fought twice in his last four years.

Alex Pereira (13-3) is a beast who won gold in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. Furthermore, he crushed Magomed Ankalaev via 1st round TKO last October. That was a rematch from his loss to Ankalaev earlier last year.

Light Heavyweight Title: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Alex Pereira

Last, but not least, is the enigma known has Khamzat Chimaev (15-0). The current UFC middleweight champion has been relentless in calling out Pereira for a fight. While the latter is chasing after Jones, a consolation prize could be this massive super fight.

We all know that Pereira isn’t afraid to fight anyone. He’s proven that on multiple occasions over the last few years. Chimaev isn’t someone that will fight as much as Pereira, but he is definitely a draw inside the cage.

This fight would take place in the light heavyweight division as Chimaev would also be looking to hold two world titles at the same time. Ironically, Jon Jones is declaring that Chimaev is the best fighter in the UFC. Outside of himself, of course.

This bout isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Both men want big-name fights. Pereira wants Jones first, but a late-2026 bout could take place. 2027 is also a potential landing spot for this incredible matchup.

About the Author

Rob “Knuckles” McPhail is a trusted expert with 20+ years of sports betting experience, especially in MMA. He shares sharp fight analysis, proven betting strategies, and clear education to help bettors stay disciplined and win smarter.

For more from Rob, visit www.knuckles.com

SPONSORED / AFFILIATE POST See Full Bio DISCLAIMER: We may receive commissions and other revenues from this article. We are a paid partner of organizations mentioned in this article.