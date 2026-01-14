Sat. Jan 17th, 2026
Kayla-Harrison, Kayla Harrison returns, Kayla Harrison injured

Via Sky Sports

Kayla Harrison injured, UFC 324 bout against Amanda Nunes postponed

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison injured in training

The UFC’s inaugural Paramount+ event, UFC 324, will go on without the previously advertised co-main event UFC women’s bantamweight title match between current champion Kayla Harrison and former champion Amanda Nunes.

According to The Eagle Tribune, Harrison was forced to undergo surgery to fix herniated discs in her neck after she flew to New York to seek treatment on her injury prior to the Jan. 24 event in Las Vegas.

The champion underwent surgery in New York on Tuesday.  The highly anticipated fight between Harrison and Nunes will be scheduled for a later date according to the UFC.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Mohammed Usman

Mohammed Usman, former UFC champion’s brother, suspended 30 months for doping violation

By Eric Kowal 10 hours ago
BKFC 86

BKFC 86 weigh-in results – Julian Lane vs. Dustin Pague

By Eric Kowal 10 hours ago
XTB KSW 114, Salahdine Parnasse, Marcin Held

XTB KSW 114 weigh-in results – Salahdine Parnasse to defend against Marcin Held

By Report 22 hours ago
Kate Scott

CBS Sports’ Kate Scott joins UFC broadcast team for UFC 324, debut on Paramount+

By Report 2 days ago
Meta APEX

UFC’s Las Vegas Venue Rebranded to Meta APEX in Major Tech Partnership

By Report 3 days ago
Israel Adesanya, Joe Pyfer, UFC Seattle

Israel Adesanya returns against Joe Pyfer in UFC Seattle headliner

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago