Kayla Harrison injured, UFC 324 bout against Amanda Nunes postponed
UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison injured in training
The UFC’s inaugural Paramount+ event, UFC 324, will go on without the previously advertised co-main event UFC women’s bantamweight title match between current champion Kayla Harrison and former champion Amanda Nunes.
According to The Eagle Tribune, Harrison was forced to undergo surgery to fix herniated discs in her neck after she flew to New York to seek treatment on her injury prior to the Jan. 24 event in Las Vegas.
The champion underwent surgery in New York on Tuesday. The highly anticipated fight between Harrison and Nunes will be scheduled for a later date according to the UFC.