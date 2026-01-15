Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Two-Time Olympic Champion Wrestler, Signs Exclusively with RAF

Real American Freestyle (RAF), the first unscripted professional freestyle wrestling league, today announced that Abdulrashid Sadulaev, one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the history of the sport, has signed an exclusive agreement to compete professionally with RAF. Sadulaev’s signing reinforces RAF as the definitive professional platform for elite freestyle wrestling. He will compete exclusively in RAF events and will not wrestle professionally for any other league or organization.

In just five events since launching in August 2025, RAF has rapidly established itself as a new force in combat sports — professionalizing wrestling with modern production, distribution, and monetization. The league has drawn record attendance, massive digital reach, and organic media adoption, while attracting the sport’s most decorated athletes to a single, centralized stage. RAF is spearheaded by the elite storytelling of co-Founders Chad Bronstein, Izzy Martinez, and Eric Bischoff.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers of all time, Sadulaev is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2016, 2020), six-time World Champion (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2024), and four-time European Champion (2014, 2018, 2019, 2020). Known globally as “The Russian Tank,” he is one of only two wrestlers in history to win world championships across three different weight classes. Sadulaev’s decision to sign exclusively with RAF signals a broader shift in the sport — as elite wrestlers increasingly seek a professional environment that offers real competition, global visibility, and long-term career opportunity beyond traditional amateur pathways.

“Abdulrashid Sadulaev is one of the most dominant athletes the sport of wrestling has ever produced,” said Chad Bronstein, CEO of Real American Freestyle. “His decision to sign exclusively with RAF is a clear signal that the top tier of the sport now sees RAF as the professional destination. This accelerates our position with broadcasters, partners, and fans as we continue to scale the platform globally.”

“When the best wrestler of his generation chooses to compete exclusively at RAF, it validates what we’re building,” said Izzy Martinez, COO of Real American Freestyle. “This is a truly monumental signing and shows that the best athletes in the world feel they need to be a part of RAF. We are professionalizing wrestling at the highest level, and becoming the place where the sport’s future is being shaped.”

Sadulaev joins an elite and growing roster that includes Kyle Dake, Wyatt Hendrickson, Mason Parris, Kennedy Blades, David Carr, Lance Palmer, Ben Askren, Sarah Hildebrandt, and Bo Bassett, among others. RAF has also attracted major crossover stars from mixed martial arts, including Michael Chandler, Colby Covington, Bo Nickal, Luke Rockhold, Henry Cejudo, Urijah Faber, Clay Guida, Belal Muhammad, and Muhammad Mokaev.