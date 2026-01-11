Colby Covington Victorious Against Luke Rockhold at Real American Freestyle’s RAF05

Sunrise, FL (January 11, 2026) – Real American Freestyle (RAF), the first unscripted pro-wrestling league for the best athletes in the world, held its fifth event, RAF05, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL. Under the executive direction of Chad Bronstein, Izzy Martinez, and Eric Bischoff, Real American Freestyle delivered its best event yet. RAF05 was presented exclusively via FOX Nation on live broadcast, with support from partners Real American Beer, Takedown, and Novartis.

Georgio Poullas kicked off RAF05 with an impressive first round win against Keelon ‘Mugzy’ Jimison by technical fall. Pat Lugo dominated Johnni DiJulius in the featherweight bout, pulling off a win in the second round. The much-anticipated heavyweight battle between Steve Mocco and Mostafa Elders resulted in a win from Elders after a tense back and forth. After a strong start from Cayden Henschell, Bo Bassett took control of the match and earned his win in the first round. Austin DeSanto defeated Bantamweight World Champion Nathan Tomasello to claim the belt after an exciting win in the second round. Zahid Valencia faced off against Nate Jackson, and Valencia took home the win after a tense three rounds.

Stephen Buchanan brought home the win against Yoel Romero by technical fall with a final score of 10-0. The highly awaited rematch between Jordan Oliver and Real Woods, resulted in an electrifying win for Oliver. The lightweight match between Arman Tsarukyan and Lance Palmer resulted in a dominant first round win for Tsarukyan. In the Cruiserweight Championship Match, fan favorite Kyle Dake defeated Magomedkhabib “Kadik” Kadimagomedov to defend his title and keep his belt.

The highly anticipated main card cruiserweight match between Colby Covington and Luke Rockhold resulted in an incredible win from Covington, proving he’s ready to wrestle against anyone who calls out his name.

After dominating Luke Rockhold in the main event, Colby Covington calls out GSP to a match in @RAFWrestlingUSA 🤼‍♂️ #RAF05 pic.twitter.com/FlBb2oR7XC — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) January 11, 2026

To the fans’ delight, Henry Cejudo made a special appearance on stage, following a call out from Bo Bassett. Country singer Brantley Gilbert shocked the crowd by walking Colby Covington out before his fight. Also, Michael Chandler surprised the crowd, challenging Jordan Burroughs and Eddie Alvarez to compete against him at Real American Freestyle.

Expert analysis and commentary from Cyrus Fees, Kurt Angle, Chael Sonnen, and Julianna Pena was informative and exciting, providing fans in person and watching across the country an inside POV into the sport. Before RAF05 the league held its kickoff press conference at the Amerant Bank Arena, which featured the entire fight card. Hosted by Chad Bronstein and Izzy Martinez, the event gave guests and those watching a taste of RAF’s passionate athletes.

Event Quotes:

• “I think for me, he just signed with RAF, and I think he’s going to take care of business on the next card,” said Bo Bassett when asked about who he wants to compete against in the future. “Too much respect to call him out but I think the fans would want to see a match with me and Henry Cejudo.”

• “It’s a dream come true,” said Colby Covington when asked about how it felt competing in his hometown. “To have all these fans out here is absolutely incredible. The South Florida fans really showed out and they showed that they really love wrestling out here. Thankful to Real American Freestyle. Thankful to Chad Bronstein, Izzy Martinez, Eric Bischoff, for putting this show on. I can’t wait for the next one.”

• “The first time I wrestled Kadik, I was putting a lot of pressure on myself,” said Kyle Dake. “It was something I really wanted. I almost overlooked it. I learned a lesson, being able to go out and wrestle every match like it’s the most important.”

• “What people don’t see behind the scenes is every event we have…chaos,” said Chad Bronstein when asked about shuffling matchups the day of. “People don’t see that but the group works together…Every show we’re just trying to evolve and make changes to make the best show…that’s our goal.”

• “When Dan Cormier wants to put his shoes on and get back on the mat, who wouldn’t want to see two former Olympians, same age, same body type, go at it,” said Izzy Martinez. “We got fantasy matchups, but they’re not fantasy because they’re damn near close to reality.”

The next Real American Freestyle event – RAF06 – will be held on February 28 at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The fight card will include Henry Cejudo, Urijah Faber, Evan Wick, Keegan O’Toole, Muhammad Mokaev, Bryce Meredith, and more to be announced in the coming weeks.