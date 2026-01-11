KSI turns down $30M offer to fight Jake Paul

Olajide Olatunji, known as KSI, has reportedly turned down a $30 million offer to face Jake Paul in a boxing match.

The 32-year-old rapper, entrepreneur, boxer, and co-found of Prime Hydration, announced on The Ranveer Show that his boxing days are behind him.

“I think everyone has a bad side, but it’s whether you want to tap into that, and for me, I don’t want to do that,” KSI said. “I felt like I had to when I was boxing. I felt like I had to be the nightmare and with that to sell a fight you have to do stuff to get people to want to watch. You have to find ways to bring that emotion out of people and I did some horrible things when I was doing the whole boxing thing. But that’s the fight game and I didn’t enjoy it. I didn’t like it.”

“I didn’t even gain much from the material stuff. My fight with Tommy Fury, all the money I made, I gave it to my trainers. All of it. For me, I don’t do stuff for this. I’ve been offered $3o million to fight Jake Paul. These guys can’t give me any amount of money to fight this guy. When it comes to boxing, I’m done. I tried. My main goal when I got into the boxing ring again was to fight Jake Paul and build Misfits. Build Misfits, try to fight Jake Paul time and time and time again, it’s just excuse after excuse after excuse. Instead of Tommy Fury, I was there ready to fight Jake Paul. I was ready, I was there, let’s go, and instead he fought Nate Diaz. Then at that point, I had to fight Tommy Fury. I think I tried to build up again to try and fight Jake again, and then he was just getting heavier and heavier and heavier trying to move the goal posts when it comes to weight. Then it got to the point where it was like, what am I doing? I’m done.”

KSI hold a pro boxing record of 1-1 and has not competed since an October 2023 loss to Tommy Fury. He won a split decision victory over Jake Paul’s brother Logan Paul in November 2019.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.