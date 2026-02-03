Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora face off in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (February 2, 2026) – The heart of Times Square stood still today as former WBC World Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) and veteran powerhouse Derek Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) came face-to-face for the first time, officially announcing their high-stakes bout scheduled for April 4, 2026, at The O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The face-off, staged in front of hundreds of fans and a global media presence at Duffy Square, marked the electrifying kickoff of one of the year’s most anticipated heavyweight clashes — promoted by MF Pro, under the leadership of Amer Abdallah and Kalle Sauerland.

Wilder Eyes a Statement Victory on UK Soil

“The Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder, the hard-hitting American known for his thunderous knockouts and unrelenting fight spirit, didn’t mince words at the event. Wilder, who last fought in late 2025, enters this bout with renewed focus and sees the UK stage as an opportunity to reignite his march toward heavyweight supremacy.

“This is more than just a comeback — this is a warning shot to the entire heavyweight division,” said Wilder. “I respect Chisora. He’s tough, he’s gritty, but on April 4, I remind the world why I’m still the most dangerous man in boxing.”

Chisora Promises Chaos at The O2

Never one to back down from a war, Derek “WAR” Chisora, the UK’s beloved warrior, stood defiant across from Wilder in Times Square. Known for his relentless style and iron chin, Chisora vowed to bring the heat in front of a hometown crowd at The O2. “This is what I live for,” Chisora growled. “The bright lights, the big fights, the doubters — bring them all. April 4, it’s WAR in my backyard, and I’m coming to shock the world.”

Amer Abdallah, President of MF Pro and former world kickboxing champion turned boxing executive, framed the moment as a landmark for heavyweight boxing. “You have two of the most exciting fighters in the sport — Wilder with that one-punch equalizer power and Chisora with unmatched heart and pressure. It’s a can’t-miss fight,” said Abdallah, who believes this is a true global heavyweight event. “We wanted to announce this in the world’s biggest media center — Times Square — because this fight is a global blockbuster.”