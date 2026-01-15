CBS Sports’ Kate Scott joins UFC broadcast team for UFC 324, debut on Paramount+

Paramount and UFC today announced that versatile CBS Sports broadcaster Kate Scott will join UFC’s broadcast team for UFC 324, the promotion’s historic first event on Paramount+ on Saturday, January 24. Scott will host the broadcast alongside former champions Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz and Chris Weidman from the host desk at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Calling the live action at the Octagon™ will be UFC mainstays Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier with veteran reporter Megan Olivi, coach Din Thomas and in-Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer.

This star-studded lineup will lead viewers through UFC 324: GAETHJE vs PIMBLETT, a historic milestone event whereby, for the first time in history, viewers in the U.S. and Latin America will enjoy this and all marquee numbered events exclusively on Paramount+, with no pay-per-view charge.

Scott will be making her first UFC broadcast appearance on a stacked event headlined by the interim UFC lightweight championship Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett. She brings a wealth of experience hosting coverage of major international sporting events across the world including World Cups and world championship fights on Fox Sports, DAZN and SHOWTIME in the U.S., and Sky Sports in the UK and Germany. Currently hosting CBS Sports’ internationally acclaimed UEFA Champions League coverage, Scott has lived and worked across Europe, and is fluent in four languages (English, Spanish, German, French).

The rest of the broadcast team:

Jon Anik leads play-by-play commentary for the UFC broadcast team and is the primary voice for numbered events. Known for his polished delivery and meticulous prep and research, Anik joined the UFC in January of 2012.

Joe Rogan is a longtime color commentator and analyst for the UFC, making his first appearance at UFC 12 in 1997. Rogan brings with him extensive technical insight, helping translate intricate grappling exchanges, as well as big-moment energy for can’t-miss highlights.

Daniel Cormier made his first UFC color commentary appearance in 2016 and has been a regular part of the broadcast team since 2020 when he retired from competition. A former two-division champion, Cormier’s elite-level breakdowns and fighter-first perspective are an invaluable addition to the crew.

Veteran reporter Megan Olivi provides fighter interviews, features and live reporting during events, a role she has had since 2013. Known for her professionalism, Olivi is loved by fans and hosts several additional UFC-related shows.

Former UFC athlete Din Thomas serves as the highly respected coach during broadcasts, offering additional perspectives on athlete gameplans and technique breakdowns throughout the event.

Bruce Buffer is the legendary voice of the UFC. Famous for his signature “It’s time!” catchphrase and high-energy introductions, Buffer has been plying his craft on UFC broadcasts since 1996.

Paramount+ will also carry coverage of the official and ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Jan 23. UFC 324: GAETHJE vs PIMBLETT official weigh-ins will air live beginning at 11:50 a.m. ET/8:50 a.m. PT while the ceremonial weigh-ins will air beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The morning weigh-in show for the official weigh-ins will also run on UFC’s YouTube channel, hosted by Dan Hellie, Laura Sanko, Cormier, and Weidman.