Dana White on UFC White House – “We’re basically going to take over D.C.”

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed that plans for the June 14 UFC White House fight card are being finalized.

“We literally just got done going through all the logistics of how to set it up there, how many people we can have,” White told CBS on Thursday. “It’s looking like we’ll have 5,000 people live on the White House lawn. It will be on the south lawn and then across the street is the park, it’s called the Ellipse, I think, and we can have 85,000 people there.”

“We’re going to have big screens and we’re going to have a stage, we’ll have music throughout the day.”

While you may not get a ticket to the fight, you can still be a part of the epic UFC White House fight week in Washington D.C.

“We’re basically going to take over D.C. that whole week with lots of different things for fight fans,” White said. “Then obviously a one of one event to be able to have it at the White House. Fighters will actually walk from the Oval Office to the octagon.”

Events leading up to the card, just like the fights themselves, have not yet been announced. Stay tuned for more.

