Lucia Szabová seeks two weight champion status against Leidiane Fernandes at OKTAGON 84

History could be made again for the promotion next month in Ostrava!

Undefeated phenom, Lucia Szabová (10-0), gets the opportunity to become the first female double champion in the organisation when she clashes with Jungle Fight title holder, Leidiane Fernandes (7-2), for vacant flyweight gold. OKTAGON 84 will be staged inside Ostravar Arena, Czech Republic, which takes place on Saturday, February 14, and will be a celebration of the next generation of Czech/Slovak stars.

Szabová, also known as ‘Silent Killer’, has been on a tear ever since she returned to competition in March 2024 following the birth of her first child. At the start of last year, she stopped UFC veteran, Kalindra Faria, in round one with an impressive standing americana before taking the bantamweight strap from Cecilie Bolander at OKTAGON 74 in a dominant TKO finish. Many have speculated that flyweight could actually be Szabová’s natural division and she now gets the chance to prove them right while adding another belt to her collection in just a few weeks!

Fernandes has been running through the Brazilian scene over recent years and now fights outside of the country for the first time. In her most recent outings, she was crowned the overall winner of a flyweight tournament which culminated with a brilliant knockout victory over Brena Cardozo in the final. Fernandes knows that if she can upset Szabová and silence the Ostrava crowd, she will take all of her adversary’s momentum for herself and start creating her own legacy.

Elsewhere on the loaded lineup, Ronald Paradeiser and Kaik Brito will throw down in a mouthwatering matchup for vacant welterweight gold and David Kozma returns to lock horns with Jozef Wittner. Rising talents, Tomáš Mudroch and Jakub Batfalský, also take the next steps in their fledgling careers.