Sat. Dec 27th, 2025
Blood4Blood, Alex Terrible, bare knuckle

Blood4Blood, new bare knuckle promotion launched by Slaughter to Prevail’s Alex Terrible

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Alex Terrible, vocalist for metal core band Slaughter To Prevail, will launch a new bare knuckle fighting promotion that pairs music and beatdowns as one.

Terrible noted that Blood4Blood will be a venture between the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and music fest promotion company Danny Wimmer Presents (Aftershock, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple) and will launch in 2027.

@alexterribleofficial♬ оригинальный звук – Alexterribleofficial

