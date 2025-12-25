Blood4Blood, new bare knuckle promotion launched by Slaughter to Prevail’s Alex Terrible

Alex Terrible, vocalist for metal core band Slaughter To Prevail, will launch a new bare knuckle fighting promotion that pairs music and beatdowns as one.

Terrible noted that Blood4Blood will be a venture between the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and music fest promotion company Danny Wimmer Presents (Aftershock, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple) and will launch in 2027.

