Bold Predictions for Mixed Martial Arts in 2026: A Year of Transitions and Historic Moments

As the new year dawns, mixed martial arts stands on the cusp of monumental change. The UFC’s shift to Paramount+ streaming promises broader accessibility, with all 43 events—including 13 numbered cards—available to subscribers at no extra cost. Early highlights include UFC 324 on January 24 in Las Vegas, featuring high-stakes clashes like Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett and Kayla Harrison defending against returning legend Amanda Nunes. But beyond the packed schedule, 2026 could redefine legacies, divisions, and the sport itself.

Here are three bold predictions for what lies ahead in MMA this year:

1. Tom Aspinall Solidifies His Reign as Heavyweight King with Multiple Defenses

Current undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, elevated after Jon Jones’ 2025 retirement, enters 2026 recovering from an eye injury but poised for dominance. Experts unanimously favor the British star to retain his title through the year, thanks to the division’s slower pace and his explosive skill set.

Aspinall’s first defense could come mid-year, potentially against a top contender like Ciryl Gane or Sergei Pavlovich. With Jones teasing an unretirement for the historic White House event on June 14—but UFC CEO Dana White firmly ruling him out—Aspinall avoids legacy drama and focuses on building his own. Expect at least two defenses, cementing Aspinall as the division’s clear ruler in a post-Jones era.

2. Conor McGregor Makes a Triumphant (and Controversial) Return at the White House Card

After a nearly five-year hiatus marred by injury, legal issues, and a doping suspension ending in March, Conor McGregor finally steps back into the Octagon in 2026. The stage? The unprecedented UFC event on the White House grounds on June 14, coinciding with America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

McGregor has repeatedly signaled his intent for this card, with coach John Kavanagh confirming full commitment. The likely opponent: longtime foil Michael Chandler, reviving their shelved matchup from The Ultimate Fighter. At 37, “The Notorious” brings unparalleled star power to the historic venue, potentially headlining or co-headlining in a welterweight bout. Win or lose, his return will shatter viewership records on Paramount+ and reignite debates about his place among MMA’s all-time greats.

3. A New Champion Emerges in Featherweight as Alexander Volkanovski’s Era Ends

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski kicks off the year defending in a rematch against Diego Lopes at UFC 325 in Sydney on January 31. But whispers from analysts suggest 2026 marks the end of “Volk’s” dominant run, with few picking him to hold gold by year’s end.

Rising contenders like Lopes or breakout stars could dethrone the future Hall of Famer, ushering in fresh blood. Volkanovski’s age and grueling career catch up in a stacked division, leading to a title change—perhaps multiple—by December. This shift reflects broader trends: aging legends yielding to hungry newcomers across lighter weights.

2026 promises unpredictability, from streaming-era growth to landmark events. With British stars like Aspinall and Pimblett in the spotlight, international expansion, and potential super-fights, MMA fans are in for a thrilling ride. Stay tuned—the Octagon never disappoints.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.