Ebanie Bridges, nicknamed the Blonde Bomber, is an Australian professional boxer born on September 22, 1986, in Sydney, New South Wales. She held the IBF female bantamweight world title from 2022 to 2023.

Before boxing, she competed in karate from age 5 to 13, then in competitive bodybuilding for eight years, winning multiple regional and state titles. She also earned degrees in mathematics and teaching, briefly working as a high school math teacher.

Bridges turned professional in 2019 after a successful amateur career, including gold medals at the Australasian Golden Gloves in 2016 and 2017. Her pro record stands at 9 wins and 2 losses, with 4 knockouts. She gained fame not only for her skills but also for her bold weigh-ins in lingerie, which she promotes to draw attention to women’s boxing.

She is in a relationship with former welterweight champion Kell Brook, and they welcomed their son in February 2025.

Bridges is making her comeback after over two years away (due to pregnancy and motherhood), facing Alexis Araiza Mones in an eight-round bantamweight bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on the undercard of Amanda Serrano’s fight.

Ebanie Bridges photo gallery below:

