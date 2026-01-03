Vitor Belfort reacts to capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

This morning U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country after the U.S. carried out a “large scale strike.”

“Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolás Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People.”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, a native of the neighboring country of Brazil, responded on Instagram, signaling for change to come to the country of Venezuela.

“Better is the end of a thing than its beginning. ”

(Eclesiastes 7:8)

Venezuela is a beautiful country, full of hardworking, warm and resilient people.

A people that have suffered for years under oppression, injustice, and forced silence – but they have never lost hope.

Today, the world turns its eyes to Venezuela in expectation of justice, not revenge;

of restoration, not chaos.

A Bíblia nos lembra que Deus não é indiferente ao clamor dos oprimidos.

He sees it. He listens. He acts — at the right time.

May this be the start of a new chapter.

Let justice prevail.

Let the truth come out.

May the Venezuelan people smile again without fear.

Our prayer is for a future of freedom, dignity and peace.

For no regime is eternal—but the justice of the Lord endures forever.”

