Wed. Jan 7th, 2026
Anthony Joshua

Driver charged in fatal car accident involving Anthony Joshua

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court in Africa on Friday, after former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was injured and two others died in a car accident earlier this week.

Joshua was a passenger in the Lexus with Kayode, his personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and Sina Ghami, his strength coach, when the vehicle struck a stationary truck on Monday.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, Kayode faces four counts: driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention causing bodily harm and damage to property, and driving without a valid national driver’s license.

“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the Anthony Joshua accident case, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode (male), aged 46, was charged to the Sagamu Magistrate Court today,” authorities said in a statement on social media.

Joshua reportedly was in Nigeria for the holidays following his win over Jake Paul in their boxing match in Miami earlier this month.

Kayode was granted bail in the amount of 5,000,000 Naira, the equivalent of nearly $3,500 U.S. dollars, and the Ogun State Police Command said his case has been adjourned until Jan. 20.

