Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Results – Live on NetFlix

By Eric Kowal 2 hours ago

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua results from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.  The Dec. 19 event airs live on NetFlix.

The matchup brings together Jake Paul—the sport’s most-watched fighter whose showmanship and digital-era stardom have disrupted traditional boxing—with Anthony Joshua, one of the most accomplished, respected, and devastating punchers of his generation. A global icon who twice unified the heavyweight division and routinely fills stadiums across the UK, Joshua now stands as Paul’s ultimate proving ground.

The fight card is absolutely stacked from top to bottom, packed with elite talent, world champions, rising contenders, and serious high-level matchups across multiple divisions. From the main event to the prelims, this entire night is built with real fighters, real stakes, and nonstop action.

Results below:

Main Card:

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua
Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin – (for WBO, IBF, and WBA female super-featherweight titles)
Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley
Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes

Prelims:

Cherneka Johnson vs. Amanda Galle
Caroline Dubois vs. Camilla Panatta – (for WBC female lightweight title)
Yokasta Valle vs. Yadira Bustillos – (for WBC female strawweight title)
Avious Griffin vs. Justin Cardona
Keno Marley vs. Diarra Davis Jr.

