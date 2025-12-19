Sun. Dec 21st, 2025
Gzim Selmani

Gzim Selmani, former WWE star Rezar, signs with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago

Former WWE superstar Gzim Selmani who wrestled under the name Rezar as one half of the Authors of Pain will make a return to combat sports.

The 31-year-old athlete, who competed in mixed martial arts prior to turning to professional wrestling, has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Selmani is expected to make his debut at BKFC KnuckleMania VI in Philadelphia on Feb. 7. He held a pro MMA record of 4-2 and fought for promotions such as Bellator MMA and BAMMA.

