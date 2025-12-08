Undisputed Champ Cherneka Johnson Gears Up for High-Stakes Defense on Paul-Joshua Netflix Spectacle

As the boxing world buzzes over the colossal clash between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former heavyweight king Anthony Joshua, set for December 19 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, one of the card’s brightest jewels shines in the women’s bantamweight division: Australia’s undisputed queen Cherneka Johnson.

“Sugar Neekz” Johnson, the 30-year-old powerhouse from New Zealand’s Gold Coast with an 18-2 record (8 KOs), will headline the preliminary card in a 10-round title defense against undefeated Canadian contender Amanda “Bambola” Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO). The bout puts Johnson’s WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBF belts on the line, marking her first defense of the undisputed crown she claimed earlier this year. Odds heavily favor the champ at -1000, but Galle’s slick southpaw style and top rankings (#4 IBF, #5 WBA) promise a tactical chess match.

“Sugar Neekz” has been on a tear, rising from super bantamweight glory to bantamweight dominance with her blend of technical precision and knockout power.

“I’m bringing something different this time,” Johnson teased in a recent Most Valuable Promotions promo, hinting at refined strategies under her camp’s watchful eye.

The Paul-Joshua showdown, billed as “Judgment Day,” streams live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET, blending Paul’s brash showmanship with Joshua’s proven pedigree—two-time unified heavyweight champ and Olympic gold medalist. The undercard is a stacked affair, featuring unified super featherweight titlist Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin in the co-main, a cruiserweight rematch between ex-UFC stars Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, WBC strawweight champ Yokasta Valle vs. Yadira Bustillos, and rising prospect Keno Marley vs. Diarra Davis Jr.

Tickets for the electric night at Kaseya Center are available via Ticketmaster, with fight week kicking off December 16 featuring open workouts and public bouts. For Johnson, this isn’t just a defense—it’s a platform to steal the spotlight on one of boxing’s most-watched stages.

As Paul eyes his toughest test yet against the -1100 favorite Joshua, all eyes in Miami will be on the undercard’s undisputed drama.

Will “Sugar Neekz” add another chapter to her legacy, or can Galle spark an upset?

Tune in December 19 to find out.

