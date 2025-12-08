Tue. Dec 9th, 2025
Dave Mustaine

Dave Mustaine, Megadeth frontman, earns BJJ black belt

By Eric Kowal 16 hours ago

Dave Mustaine, the famed lead singer of metal band Megadeth, recently earned his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Professor Reggie Almeida at Gracie Barra Spring Hill BJJ & Self-Defense in Tennessee.

The Megadeth founder earned his purple belt in January 2021 at age 59, shortly after successfully battling throat cancer, and then brown belt in October 2022 at age 61.

The now 63-year-old legendary guitarist and vocalist was congratulated by his friend Jon Milan who stated, “Congratulations to my friend Dave Mustaine on getting his black belt after a long hard fought road. I know you have an amazing team with Professor Reggie.”

