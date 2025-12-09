VIDEO | Jamahal Hill and Joanna Jedrzejczyk involved in odd altercation after UFC 323

Following Saturday night’s UFC 323 fight card in Las Vegas, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk had what appears to be a brief, yet odd altercation.

While all details are still not available, video has surfaced online in what appears to be Hill defending his romantic partner.

“If you touch my girl, I’m gonna knock you the f*ck out,” Hill said.

The UFC Hall of Famer Jedrzejczyk replied, “You will?”

Enhanced view of the Jamahal Hill and Joanna Jedrzejczyk altercation 👀 Hill really out here threatening to knock out a woman that’s already being restrained by security 😭 piece of 💩 love how JJ doesn’t give a Fk 🤣🤣 “Yeah? You will?” pic.twitter.com/2H4jYZSKaU — RedWolf🐺 (@RedWolfMMA) December 8, 2025

Jedrzejczyk offered a response to the situation on Monday:

“I worked so hard to earn my reputation, and i am embarrassed to be in this situation. But when somebody uses my name, falsely, without any basis in truth, I will always stand up for myself, and for that I do not deserve to be threatened.

“I am mindful that I am a strong, capable woman who has the benefit of a lifetime of self defense training. I have a platform, and resources, that most women don’t have. So I empathize with the women who are disrespected and threatened, and lack the power and means to stand up for themselves. And to stand up for the truth.

“I expect more from each of us as individuals and as a society, and I certainly expect more from athletes in our sport—especially former champions.

“I want to thank the UFC security and staff for their professionalism. I consider this matter closed, and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season!”

