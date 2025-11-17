Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua booked for Dec. 19 on NetFlix

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua has officially been booked for Dec. 19 in Miami, Fla., and will be broadcast live on NetFlix.

Joshua, a two-time unified heavyweight world champion and Olympic gold medalist, will square off against Paul after Paul’s previously scheduled bout against Gervonta “Tank” Davis was canceled.

Yes, it’s real. JAKE PAUL vs ANTHONY JOSHUA will go head to head in a pro heavyweight fight LIVE only on Netflix. Friday December 19. #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/OSx2H6IKx4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 17, 2025

Anthony Joshua last competed in September 2014 when he was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in a fight for the IBF heavyweight title.

“Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy,” Joshua said in a statement. “I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected. Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

Jake Paul has a professional record of 11-1 and defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision in June.

