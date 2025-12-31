Undefeated Champion vs. Legend: Stephanie Han Defends WBA Lightweight Title Against Holly Holm on January 3

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Women’s boxing kicks off 2026 with a blockbuster co-main event as undefeated WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han (11-0, 3 KOs) makes her second title defense against Hall of Famer and former three-division boxing champion Holly Holm (34-2-3, 9 KOs).

The 10-round bout, featuring rare three-minute rounds for women’s boxing, takes place at Coliseo Roberto Clemente and streams live on DAZN as part of the Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz card promoted by Most Valuable Promotions.

Han, the 35-year-old El Paso native known as “The Enforcer,” is a multifaceted force: an active police officer, mother, and younger sister of former world champion Jennifer Han. She captured the vacant WBA belt in February 2025 with a first-round KO of Hannah Terlep and showed resilience in her first defense, rallying from a knockdown to decision Paulina Ángel in August.

Facing her toughest test yet, Han enters as the betting favorite (-200), banking on her youth, activity, and pressure to overwhelm the veteran.

At 44, “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm returns to her boxing roots after a storied MMA career that included upsetting Ronda Rousey for UFC gold. A 2022 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, Holm seeks a historic fourth-division world title – her first boxing championship fight in over a decade. She shook off ring rust with a unanimous decision win in June 2025 and brings elite footwork, southpaw precision, and legendary experience as the +175 underdog.

This clash pits rising champion grit against timeless legend, promising fireworks in a fight that could redefine legacies in women’s boxing. Who claims lightweight supremacy?

