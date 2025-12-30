BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing acquires Bad to the Bone, strengthens UK presence

London, UK – December 30, 2025 – BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing today announced the acquisition of Bad To The Bone (BTTB), the longest-running independent bare-knuckle promotion in the United Kingdom. This strategic move further solidifies BKB’s position as the dominant force in bare-knuckle boxing, uniting elite talent and expanding its footprint in the UK.

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, the fastest-growing and leading fighter-first organization in professional bare-knuckle boxing, has built its reputation on prioritizing the welfare, development, and opportunities of its athletes above all else. This commitment to a fighter-first philosophy continues to drive BKB’s rapid global expansion and dominant position in the sport. Founded and led by Stefan Hanks for eight years, BTTB shares the same fighter-first ethos, making this acquisition a natural and powerful fit that strengthens BKB’s position even further.

As part of the agreement, BKB has completed a full reorganization of its UK business, including the addition of new personnel under the direction of Joe Brown, who now serves as the Managing Director of BKB UK. Stefan Hanks will join BKB on a long-term contract as UK Chief Operating Officer (COO) and lead matchmaker. In this dual role, Hanks will report to Joe Brown on all UK operations and to Mel Valenzuela, Head of Global Fight Operations and Matchmaking for BKB, on all matchmaking matters.

Hanks brings extensive expertise and a deep passion for the sport, and his leadership will be instrumental in driving BKB’s ongoing expansion in the United Kingdom.

This latest acquisition builds on BKB’s history of strategic growth. Originally founded in 2015 as BYB Extreme Fighting Series in South Florida by Mike Vazquez and Dhafir “Dada 5000” Harris, the promotion pioneered modern professional bare-knuckle boxing in the United States. On May 8, 2024, BYB acquired the original UK-based Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) promotion – the world’s first professional bare-knuckle organization, also founded in 2015. This merger united American and British bare-knuckle traditions, creating a unified global entity with the largest roster, fight library, and international reach in the sport. In February 2025, the organization rebranded to BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing to reflect this combined legacy.

BKB continues its rapid growth under CEO David Tetreault, a veteran media and entertainment executive with over 30 years of experience. Tetreault, who previously served as Chief Business Officer at Golden Boy Promotions (negotiating major broadcast deals with ESPN, HBO, and DAZN) and held leadership roles at Triller Fight Club and BKFC, joined BKB in 2025 to guide its expansion into a premier combat sports property.

Owner of BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, Mike Vazquez, said: “This acquisition marks another exciting chapter in BKB’s journey to unite the best of bare-knuckle boxing worldwide. By bringing BTTB’s talented fighters into the BKB family, we’re strengthening our roster and honoring the legacy Stefan has created.

Together with Stefan leading as UK COO and matchmaker, we’re set to deliver even bigger, more thrilling events across the UK and beyond.”

David Tetreault, CEO of BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, said: “The addition of Bad To The Bone is a natural evolution for BKB as we continue to grow the sport globally. Stefan Hanks has built a fighter-first promotion that’s delivered high-level action and developed real talent for years. We’re excited to integrate their rising stars into our Trigon, and putting them on the biggest possible stages with our upcoming events in major venues like The O2, Wembley Arena, and Manchester Arena. With Stefan on board long-term, 2026 will be our most ambitious year yet – more shows, more fights, and more opportunities to showcase why bare-knuckle boxing is the purest and most exciting form of combat sports.”

Stefan Hanks, Founder of Bad To The Bone and incoming UK COO and Matchmaker for BKB, said:

“Bad To The Bone has always been about putting fighters first and delivering the best bare-knuckle action possible. Joining forces with BKB feels like the perfect next step to elevate our sport even further. I’m proud of the legacy we’ve built over eight years and thrilled to bring our champions and talent to the global BKB stage.”

Looking ahead to 2026, BKB is set to deliver an unprecedented schedule in the UK, with major events planned at iconic venues including The O2 in London, Wembley Arena, and Manchester Arena. This will mark the busiest year in BKB’s history, with more shows and more fights than ever before, showcasing an expanded roster of elite bare-knuckle athletes in the patented Trigon ring.