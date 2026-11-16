Bruce Buffer Reacts to Hokit’s Middle Finger at UFC 334

UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer joined Jon Anik in New York City right after UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden to hang out, share their immediate reactions, break down the biggest moments from NYC, and answer fan questions from the chat.

During the chat, Buffer discussed his issues with main event fighter Josh Hokit who gave him the finger prior to the fight’s start on Saturday night.

Why’d he do Bruce like that? 😳 [ #Polymarket #UFC334 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] https://t.co/j1dSeUpoGJ — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2026

“The show is not about me, folks, bottom line,” Buffer told Anik. “I’m there to do my job, take the fighters and the fans beyond the level of excitement they’re at to enhance that moment and take it to the next level. And I do that for Josh Hokit. I’ll do that for Ciryl Gane. I do it for everybody because God bless the female and male warriors, they put in their blood, sweat, and tears, and lives on the line for our entertainment.”

Buffer recalled having a feeling that Hokit would do something to him as backlash to comments he made about his gimmick.

“I told you about a month ago,” Buffer said. “Hokit came out and made a comment because he got his panties in a bunch over a little comment that I made. Right? You know, come on. Sticks and stones may break my bones. He’s given the finger to the fighters. He’s always putting his finger out there … And I said, Jon, I guarantee you when I announce him, he’s gonna stick his finger in my face and give me the finger, and I’m gonna slap it away.

“And then DC said, ‘Buff, don’t do that.’ And I said, ‘Okay, DC. That’s fine. That’s okay. But I can only take so much.’ It’ll be great TV no matter what happens.

“But you know how I am, I’ll go down in a pool of blood if I have to in a situation because it’s just about being a man,” Buffer concluded. “ But in that case, I am there to, again, enhance his moment. So okay. He had his moment. He stuck his finger in my face. I just smiled back.”

Hokit would go on to lose the heavyweight title match main event to Ciryl Gane by way of unanimous decision.

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