Built for Battle: Romanian Florin “Rambo” Lambagiu is ready for SENSHI Grand Prix

Romanian powerhouse fighter Florin “Rambo” Lambagiu enters the SENSHI Grand Prix –75 kg division driven by one clear objective: to test himself against the very best. A former construction worker who began training in 2015, Lambagiu has since forged a reputation as a relentless pressure fighter, collecting major titles including DFS Super Middleweight Champion, Romanian Sambo Champion (2018), and Colosseum Tournament World Champion (2017). For him, SENSHI represents the ultimate proving ground—where skill, discipline, and mindset are pushed to their limits.

At 29, Lambagiu steps into the SENSHI Grand Prix –75 kg with confidence, purpose, and a clear hunger to prove himself at the highest level. From his first day in the gym 10 years ago to becoming a multiple-time champion, Lambagiu’s rise has been driven by hard work, raw determination, and an uncompromising fighting spirit. Inspired by national Romanian icon Catalin Moroșanu, he has transformed natural power into elite-level performance on the international stage.

Now facing the demanding format of a one-night, ultimate tournament, Lambagiu embraces the pressure that comes with multiple fights in a single day. Fully dedicated to his dream and motivated by his family, especially his three children, he enters SENSHI determined to showcase the best version of himself.

Known for his forward-moving style and uncompromising mentality, Lambagiu promises fans intensity, resilience, and a fight-for-every-second attitude inside the SENSHI ring. And here is what he also shared with his fans during his preparation for the Grand Prix edition.

What motivates you most to step into the ring of the SENSHI Grand Prix?

“The opportunity to test myself at the highest level. SENSHI brings together elite fighters, and stepping into that ring means proving my skills, discipline, and mindset against the best. It’s also about representing my team and my country with honor.”

What is the biggest challenge of fighting multiple times in one evening?

“Managing energy and recovery between fights. Every match requires maximum focus and physical output, so it’s important to stay calm, avoid unnecessary damage, and still be ready to give everything in each fight.”

How do you handle the pressure of potentially fighting three times in one night?

“I take it one fight at a time. I don’t think about the next opponent until the current fight is finished. Experience, mental discipline, and strong preparation help me stay composed under pressure.”

How did you prepare physically and mentally for this tournament format?

“My preparation included intense conditioning, endurance training, and simulations of multiple fights in one session. Mentally, I worked on focus, visualization, and recovery. I want to be in the best shape of my life on February 28.”

What do you expect from the –75 kg division at SENSHI Grand Prix?

“A very high level. The –75 kg division is full of strong, experienced fighters with different styles. Every opponent is dangerous, so I don’t underestimate anyone.”

Is there any opponent you see as especially tough?

“I already fought Chris Baya, so I know the level will be top. At this stage, everyone is tough, and I’m ready to adapt to whoever stands in front of me.”

What can fans expect from Florin ‘Rambo’ Lambagiu at SENSHI?

“A big battle. My style is simple—always forward.”

His impressing appearance will be on February 28 in Varna, Bulgaria, where the audience will witness intense fights with non-stop action. Tickets for the combat event can be taken from Eventim.bg.