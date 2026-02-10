Tadao Yasuda, former PRIDE FC fighter and IWGP Champion, found dead

Tadao Yasuda, who competed professionally in both mixed martial arts and wrestling, was found dead at his home in Tokyo at the age of 62.

The Japanese competitor known as “Yasudakinen” started his career as a sumo wrestler, and then joined New Japan Pro Wrestling in 1993, making his in-ring debut the following year. In 2000, Yasuda and Kazuyuki Fujita were sent by Antonio Inoki to the United States to learn mixed martial arts.

Yasuda returned to Japan to compete at PRIDE FC 13 and defeated Masaaki Satake by way of split decision in March 2001.

Over the course of two years, Yasuda would compete six times including a win over Jerome LeBanner on New Year’s Eve. His overall professional MMA record was 2-4. He would return to wrestling where he won the vacant IWGP heavyweight Championship by defeating Yuji Nagata in a tournament final.

In 2007, Yasuda reportedly attempted to commit suicide via carbon monoxide poisoning. He later denied that claim, saying that the situation was an accident.

New Japan Pro Wrestling put out a statement following Yasuda’s death – “The thoughts and deepest sympathies of all at New Japan Pro-Wrestling go to Yasuda’s family, friends and fans.”

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.