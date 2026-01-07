Fri. Jan 9th, 2026
Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, UFC White House

Conor McGregor looks for MMA bout against Floyd Mayweather at UFC White House

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago

Could we see a rematch between MMA’s biggest star in Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. at this summer’s UFC White House card?

On Tuesday, the former two-division UFC champion took to social media to initiate a redo of their epic 2017 boxing bout that shattered pay-per-view records globally.

“Fun times, Dana White, UFC,” McGregor posted on X.

“Floyd Mayweather Jr., when you are ready for that promised MMA bout, I am here. The White House is nice in the summer I heard.

“Just kidding Mike! Although… I could fight both the same night.

“Floyd MMA? EASY. 10 seconds.”

Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round of the “Money Fight” and despite the loss, launched the UFC star into further stardom.

McGregor has not competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in 2021. He was scheduled to return to action against Michael Chandler last summer, but withdrew due to injury. It has been rumored that he would compete against Chandler on June’s UFC White House card although nothing has officially been confirmed.

Mayweather competed professionally from 1996 to 2017, retiring with an undefeated record of 50-0 (27 knockouts) and winning 15 major world championships across five weight divisions (super featherweight to light middleweight).

Known for his exceptional speed, technical skill, and defensive mastery, Mayweather earned nicknames like “Pretty Boy” early in his career and later “Money” for his flamboyant lifestyle and massive earnings.

After retiring, he has participated in exhibition bouts and runs Mayweather Promotions.

