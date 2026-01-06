Corey Lopez, pro boxer, charged with homicide after late-night brawl

Corey Lopez, a 34-year-old professional boxer, was arrested after a late-night brawl has left a man dead in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Police were called to the area of the Kettle Inn shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 4, following a fight that resulted in the loss of 41-year-old James Dunn, according to a report from Bill Shannon of WTAJ.

It is alleged that multiple people were fighting each other outside of a building. Bystanders tried to break up the fight; however, Lopez reportedly continued fighting with people. During the fight, Lopez allegedly struck the male victim, who then collapsed to the ground and became unresponsive.

According to charging documents, police arrived to find Lopez sitting in the Fefi’s parking lot across the street while Dunn was found lying in the middle of the road, unresponsive. Lopez allegedly approached police while they were detaining his girlfriend and shoved an officer with enough force to make his body camera fall off. Police noted that Dunn is the uncle of Lopez’s girlfriend.

Police also report that a single gunshot was fired into the air in an effort to break up the fight. It was noted that no one was struck by a bullet, and the shell casing was recovered.

After responding to the scene, police rendered medical aid to the victim until AMED arrived. The victim was later pronounced dead at UPMC Altoona due to injuries sustained from Lopez, according to police. The Blair County Coroner confirmed the victim was 41-year-old James Dunn, of Altoona.

Lopez was arraigned Sunday afternoon on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, obstruction, resisting arrest and multiple lesser offenses.

Magisterial District Judge Benjamin F. Jones denied bail due to the homicide charge.

Lopez has two pro boxing wins and last competed in 2021.