Sat. Dec 13th, 2025
Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor marries Dee Devlin in Vatican City

By Eric Kowal 5 hours ago

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor married his longtime partner, Dee Devlin, in a small, private ceremony at the Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in Vatican City on Friday. TMZ was first to report the news.

The couple have been engaged since 2020 and have four children together.

