Conor McGregor marries Dee Devlin in Vatican City

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor married his longtime partner, Dee Devlin, in a small, private ceremony at the Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in Vatican City on Friday. TMZ was first to report the news.

The couple have been engaged since 2020 and have four children together.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin got married in Vatican City today 🙏❤️ (via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/3Dvw8WwhcA — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 12, 2025

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.