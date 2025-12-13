Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship held BKFC Fight Night Derby weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s fight card from Vaillant Live in Derby, United Kingdom.

BKFC Fight Night Derby weigh-in results below:

Conor Cooke, 185lbs. vs. Anthony Holmes, 184.6lbs. – BKFC UK Light Heavyweight Title

Bradley Taylor, 135.4 vs. Brian Hyslop, 136

Paul Cook, 166.2 vs. Matthew Wiwczaryk, 166.8

Robbie Brown, 140.8 vs. Lewis Knox, 146

Simeon Ottley, 168 vs. Oskar Smykiel, 170.2

Liam Hutchinson, 169.6 vs. Luke Brassfield, 170.4

Cory Hardy, 173 vs. Leigh Cohoon, 174.4

Tommy Carus, 154.4 vs. Tommy Hawthorn, 156

Ricky Nelder, 185.2 vs. Danny Leadbetter, 183.4

Meghan O’Neill, 109.6 vs. Terri Diamond, 107.6

Luke Steele, 154.6 vs. Will Smith, 151.4

