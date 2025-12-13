BKFC Fight Night Derby weigh-in results
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship held BKFC Fight Night Derby weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s fight card from Vaillant Live in Derby, United Kingdom.
BKFC Fight Night Derby weigh-in results below:
Conor Cooke, 185lbs. vs. Anthony Holmes, 184.6lbs. – BKFC UK Light Heavyweight Title
Bradley Taylor, 135.4 vs. Brian Hyslop, 136
Paul Cook, 166.2 vs. Matthew Wiwczaryk, 166.8
Robbie Brown, 140.8 vs. Lewis Knox, 146
Simeon Ottley, 168 vs. Oskar Smykiel, 170.2
Liam Hutchinson, 169.6 vs. Luke Brassfield, 170.4
Cory Hardy, 173 vs. Leigh Cohoon, 174.4
Tommy Carus, 154.4 vs. Tommy Hawthorn, 156
Ricky Nelder, 185.2 vs. Danny Leadbetter, 183.4
Meghan O’Neill, 109.6 vs. Terri Diamond, 107.6
Luke Steele, 154.6 vs. Will Smith, 151.4