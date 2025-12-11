Diana Belbita Warns Ronda Rousey a UFC Comeback Now ‘Would Be Dumb’

Speculation has run rampant that UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey could be preparing for a comeback.

The former women’s bantamweight champion has revealed that she’s been training, indicating a renewed love for combat sports.

Former UFC competitor-turned-analyst Diana Belbita shared her thoughts on Rousey possibly returning to the octagon after eight years. The sport has evolved significantly, especially the women’s divisions, so it may be difficult for ‘Rowdy’ to recapture her past glory.

Rousey last fought Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in 2016. Nunes made quick work of ‘Rowdy,’ earning a dominant first-round TKO to retain her women’s bantamweight championship.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportsboom, Belbita broke down why Rousey might feel the desire to return and why she believes it would be a bad idea.

Belbita admitted that Rousey’s hiatus would make securing a win over current contenders a very difficult task.

“No, I don’t think [Rousey’s] going to come back and she will be dumb if she comes back,” Diana Belbita told SportsBoom.com.

MMA Continues to Evolve

It’s natural for athletes to evolve, especially in combat sports. As fighters get older, age catches up with them, and they are no longer the dominant force they once were.

Many fighters struggle to stay competitive with the younger generation and make the tough decision to retire. Rousey is no different.

‘Rowdy’s biggest weapon was her incredible judo background.

She would often dominate opponents by taking them down and submitting them with an armbar.

“MMA evolves so much that fighters who were champions 10 years ago, they can’t be champions right now,” Belbita said.

“They’ll probably not even be close to the top 10 right now cause MMA is the sport that evolves every single year.”

“Even if right now looking at her, [Rousey] can probably make 125 pounds, go down to flyweight. But let’s talk about bantamweight. She will not beat Norma Dumont. I don’t even think she would beat Yana Santos. I don’t even think she would beat Macy Chaisson to be honest,” she explained.

“The level is so different. What was years ago and what it is now, I don’t think it’s okay for her to come back. And I don’t think she’s going to come back.”

If Rousey were to return to the UFC, she would likely be matched up with an opponent that has a similar fighting style or is close in age.

Would A UFC Comeback Tarnish Rousey’s Legacy?

Rousey’s legacy in combat sports is something she values deeply, which raises a question of whether a UFC comeback could tarnish it.

After an impressive winning streak, Rousey suffered her first career loss in devastating fashion. At the time, many believed that she had been exposed against Holly Holm.

Rousey returned in an attempt to reclaim the women’s bantamweight champion, but Nunes made quick work of her. If she returns in 2026 and suffers yet another loss, her legacy could lose some of its weight.

Recently, Rousey expressed frustration with the MMA community for dismissing a fighter’s skills and accomplishments after a loss.

Belbita echoed those sentiments and said that another defeat could intensify the ridicule directed at the former champion.

“You know how MMA fans are, ‘Oh, you are good,’ and then you lose one and they’re like, ‘Oh, let’s have that conversation. She was never that good. And that’s exactly how it’s going to go,” Belbita said.

“Also, she lost to Amanda Nunes, the GOAT. So, she cannot be judged too harsh about that.”

Still, Belbita emphasized that she feels Rousey will tarnish her legacy if she returns to the octagon.

“Now coming back, I really think she would ruin her legacy. People will go, ‘She was never that good,’ She was really good at that time, but the time changed. The level of MMA changed.”

“I do not think she should come back,” Belbita concluded.