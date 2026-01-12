Francis Rozentāls enters fight on zipline ‘Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels style

Latvia’s Francis Rozentāls truly impressed at Bazara 0 Fight Club 3 over the weekend. Not only did the 25-year-old fighter keep his undefeated record in tact, but he made a memorable cage s well.

Rozentāls made his way to the cage by zipline, the very same way that professional wrestling legend ‘Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels did at WrestleMania XII when he defeated Bret Hart to win the WWE Championship. Fans cheered while HBK’s theme song ‘Sexy Boy’ echoed throughout the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia.

HBK would be proud. 💔 Francis Rozentāls just zip-lined into the cage like it was WrestleMania 12! ( 📹 via Bazara Fight Club) pic.twitter.com/GV0o7EIit8 — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) January 11, 2026

Competing in jeans, Rozentāls defeated Kristaps Zutis in the second round of a modified rules boxing bout with MMA gloves.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.