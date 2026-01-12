Tue. Jan 13th, 2026
Francis Rozentāls

Francis Rozentāls enters fight on zipline ‘Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels style

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

Latvia’s Francis Rozentāls truly impressed at Bazara 0 Fight Club 3 over the weekend. Not only did the 25-year-old fighter keep his undefeated record in tact, but he made a memorable cage s well.

Rozentāls made his way to the cage by zipline, the very same way that professional wrestling legend ‘Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels did at WrestleMania XII when he defeated Bret Hart to win the WWE Championship. Fans cheered while HBK’s theme song ‘Sexy Boy’ echoed throughout the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia.

Competing in jeans, Rozentāls defeated Kristaps Zutis in the second round of a modified rules boxing bout with MMA gloves.

Francis Rozentāls

 

