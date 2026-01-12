Mohammadali Sadulloyev, 15-year-old MMA champion, stabbed to death

Mohammadali Sadulloyev, a promising 15-year-old mixed martial artist, has been killed after a dispute at an internet cafe in Kulob City in Tajikistan.

According to reports, the incident occurred overnight from January 11 to 12 and Sadulloev was stabbed in the chest. Two other people were injured and hospitalized.

Law enforcement authorities have detained two suspects, and an investigation is underway.

The Tajikistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Sadulloyev’s coach, Kamol Valiyev, confirmed the news.

Sadulloev won the youth world championship in MMA in 2024 and also claimed the title of Tajikistan champion in 2025.

The Tajikistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (TAJMMAF) is the official body governing MMA in Tajikistan, led by President Davron Juraev, and is recognized by the International MMA Federation (IMMAF) and the Tajik government, focusing on developing youth athletes, organizing national championships, and promoting the sport, despite challenges like past temporary bans and recent tragic events, showing significant growth with record participation and international success in Asian competitions.

