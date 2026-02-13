Gambling in Louisiana — Tradition, Tourism and a Digital Transition

Louisiana is one of the most deeply rooted gambling states in America. Long before today’s casino resorts and mobile betting apps, wagering was woven into the state’s culture through riverboats, music halls, race tracks and card rooms. New Orleans in particular has always mixed entertainment, nightlife and risk-taking in a way few places can match. Now the state is balancing that heritage with the demands of a modern betting economy, where legal online sportsbooks compete with century-old brick-and-mortar destinations.

Casinos have played a major role in Louisiana’s economy since the early 1990s, when legislation authorized riverboat gambling along the Mississippi River and other major waterways. The Harrah’s New Orleans land-based casino arrived later, serving as a flagship urban venue and a magnet for tourism. Unlike states where casinos are tucked away from city centers, New Orleans put gaming inside a vibrant entertainment core, next to restaurants, music venues and French Quarter energy. Riverboats in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Shreveport and Bossier City broadened access across the state, and soon casino gaming became a fixture of Louisiana’s identity.

Sports betting has arrived more recently. In 2020, Louisiana voters approved a parish-by-parish referendum allowing local counties to decide whether to authorize sports wagering. Most did, triggering a statewide rollout that launched retail sportsbooks inside casinos first, then expanded to mobile betting in 2022. Rather than a slow rollout, operators turned Louisiana into a full-service sports wagering jurisdiction almost immediately, offering betting on professional and college sports to anyone 21 or older located in participating parishes.

Mobile betting has been particularly transformative. For decades, residents had to visit casinos, racetracks or offshore websites to participate in gambling outside traditional casino floors. Now, smartphones make wagering easy, and the state is seeing the same pattern as others: mobile takes the majority share of betting, while in-person wagering becomes more of an entertainment add-on than the backbone of activity. Louisiana’s vibrant sports scene supports that shift. NFL loyalty is built around the Saints, college football thrives in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, and baseball and basketball maintain loyal followings throughout the state. These seasonal rhythms feed betting cycles and keep wagering activity steady.

One unique dimension in Louisiana is the relationship between tourism and gaming. Visitors from Texas — where casino gambling remains illegal — frequently cross into Lake Charles and Shreveport, pumping money into hotels, casino floors and sportsbooks. Cruise passengers, Mardi Gras tourists and event travelers do the same in New Orleans. This inflow of non-resident wagering makes Louisiana’s gambling revenues more resilient than those in states with little tourism draw. Local officials often point to casino construction and hotel investment as proof that gaming remains central to the state’s economic vision.

Online casino gaming, however, remains off the menu. Louisiana has not legalized digital slots, blackjack, roulette or poker. Casino play is still tied to licensed physical locations. The debate over full online casino legalization has begun, but it has not yet gained enough legislative traction to pass. Some lawmakers favor cautious expansion, arguing that widespread mobile access could generate significant state revenue and reduce reliance on tourism swings. Others worry that Louisiana’s high-risk profile and strong gaming culture warrant more restraint, not less.

As elsewhere, legal access has not entirely erased offshore behavior. Some bettors continue exploring international websites when they want casino-style play the state doesn’t allow. In online discussion threads, that’s where phrases like casinos not on gamstop or not gamstop casinos occasionally appear, even though the term technically comes from the UK’s self-exclusion system. For Louisiana regulators, the challenge is familiar: offer a legal marketplace that is attractive enough to keep players local while reminding the public that offshore platforms provide none of the protections offered by licensed operators.

On the regulatory side, oversight is split between the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, state lottery officials and local casino partnerships. The regulatory system covers licensing, age verification, compliance checks, advertising standards and responsible gambling support. Public health organizations have been calling for more funding and more mobile outreach, especially given the ease with which casual players can become regular bettors once everything moves onto their phones.

Despite the challenges, the benefits are clear. Tax revenues support infrastructure projects, law enforcement funding and local community programs. Casinos provide thousands of jobs across the state, not just at tables but in hospitality, security, dining and entertainment. Sports betting adds an entirely new layer of economic activity that complements brick-and-mortar operations rather than replacing them.

Louisiana’s gambling market is a blend of old tradition and new momentum. It has riverboats, megacasinos, racetracks, retail books and now mobile sports wagering. The next phase will depend on politics, technology and shifting public attitudes. Whether the state moves toward online casinos, maintains the current model or considers even broader expansion, one fact remains: Louisiana has been a gambling state longer than most, and it is not likely to step away from that identity any time soon.

SPONSORED / AFFILIATE POST See Full Bio DISCLAIMER: We may receive commissions and other revenues from this article. We are a paid partner of organizations mentioned in this article.