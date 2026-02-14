UFC 326 – Legacy, Violence, and Redemption: Holloway and Oliveira Set for Explosive Showdown

One of the most anticipated rematches in recent Ultimate Fighting Championship history is set to take center stage at UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2, scheduled for March 7, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The event — highlighted by a symbolic “BMF” championship clash — marks a major moment for the promotion as it edges into a new broadcast era under a lucrative media deal.

In the main event, Max Holloway will defend his “Baddest Motherf*cker” belt against Charles Oliveira in a rematch over a decade in the making. Their first fight occurred back in 2015, when Oliveira suffered a neck injury and was stopped early, leaving unanswered questions that fans and pundits have long wanted settled.

Holloway, a former featherweight champion who has cemented his legacy with some of the most memorable performances in UFC history, captured the BMF title with a dramatic last-second knockout at UFC 300 and defended it later against top competition. Oliveira, a former lightweight champion and record-holder for most finishes and submissions in UFC history, has since re-established himself near the top of the lightweight ranks, earning this high-stakes opportunity.

Ahead of fight night, the buildup has been fueled by contrasting narratives: Holloway’s striking and iron will versus Oliveira’s grappling attacks and evolution since their last meeting. Both men have publicly discussed how much they’ve grown as fighters since their very first encounter, with Oliveira noting his own development and hollowing out a more complete skill set.

The matchup doesn’t just carry the weight of the title — it may shape the direction of each fighter’s future in a loaded lightweight division with emerging stars and championship aspirations. Some analysts and fellow fighters have even weighed in with early predictions, highlighting the intrigue surrounding this clash of styles.

Beyond the octagon, UFC 326 marks a historic shift in how mixed martial arts will be presented to viewers. In partnership with Paramount+, the promotion is staging its first broadcast on network television via CBS, with a two-hour simulcast leading into the main card. The change reflects an ambitious media strategy aimed at expanding MMA’s reach to a broader audience.

As fight night approaches, speculation continues to build about the potential outcome of the main event — and what it could mean for both Holloway and Oliveira in the crowded landscape of UFC’s elite. With the BMF title on the line and bragging rights at stake, March 7 is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest nights in combat sports.

