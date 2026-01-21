Jairzinho Rozenstruik, former UFC heavyweight, arrested after domestic dispute

Former UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik was arrested Monday over an alleged domestic violence incident in Pembroke Pines, Fla.

“Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik was hit with third-degree felony false imprisonment and first-degree misdemeanor battery, according to Broward County arrest records after police were initially dispatched regarding a “suspicious incident” which they say was later revealed to be a “domestic battery.”

The heavyweight mixed martial artist a native of Suriname, was also placed on immigration hold on Tuesday.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, “The woman claimed Rozenstruik slapped a phone out of her hand while she was ignoring him in the midst of an argument in a vehicle. The woman said Rozenstruik then slapped her hand again and as she attempted to exit the vehicle, Rozenstruik grabbed her arm. The woman said Rozenstruik tried to kiss her and then bit her arm. She also alleged Rozenstruik prevented her from exiting the car after they drove to another location.”

Police stated that Rozenstruik’s partner had “a visible bite mark on her right bicep, redness on both of her forearms and a red scratch/bruise mark under her right eye” and she allowed police to photograph her injuries.

The report states that Rozenstruik was “uncooperative during the investigation and had changed his account of the incident multiple times and withheld information regarding the incident. Multiple attempts were needed for Jairzinho to give his account of the incident.”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik competed 15 times in the UFC from February 2019 to February 2025. He holds a pro MMA record of 15-6.

Last year Rozenstruik signed with Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion where he became heavyweight champion in his second fight with the promotion.

