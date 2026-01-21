Thu. Jan 22nd, 2026
Karlos Vemola

Karlos Vemola, former UFC fighter, arrested in connection with large-scale international cocaine smuggling operation

By Eric Kowal 23 hours ago

According to reports, former UFC fighter Karlos Vemola, 40, is one of five people who has been arrested and charged since December for being members of a large-scale international cocaine smuggling operation, which transported drugs hidden in trucks to Britain and the Czech Republic.

“In April 2020, a truck with a trailer left the Czech Republic,” said the National Anti-Drug Police Center’s spokeswoman Lucie Smoldasova. “It was headed for the Netherlands and then on to the British port of Dover, where an inspection of the truck carrying children’s toys revealed 50 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a compartment behind the driver’s cab.”

Smoldasova said the police discovered 34 kilos of cocaine at Vemola’s home and suggested that he was also preparing a shipment of another 120 kilograms of cocaine from South America, which the group wanted to sell abroad and in the Czech Republic.

According to Smoldasova, three members of the group remain in custody, while two are being investigated by the police. Vemola was released on bail on Monday. He is not allowed to go abroad and will be supervised by a probation officer. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years in prison.

Nicknamed “the Terminator,” Vemola was the first UFC fighter from the Czech Republic. He competed in the UFC from 2010 to 2013 and produced a 2-4 record while with the promotion. His overall mixed martial arts record is 38-9 and he last competed in June 2025 where he defeated Attila Végh for the Infinity Championship under the Oktagon MMA banner.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, former UFC heavyweight, arrested after domestic dispute

By Eric Kowal 18 hours ago
Haider Khan, PFL Dubai

Haider Khan looks to rejuvenate PFL’s “boring” middleweight division

By James Lynch 2 days ago
2022 NCAA Championship. Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson to face toughest opponent yet

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Dustin Pague, BKFC 86

Dustin Pague defeats Julian Lane, wins BKFC Welterweight title

By Report 4 days ago
Luke Trainer, PFL Dubai

Luke Trainer looks to make a statement against Rob Wilkinson at PFL Dubai

By James Lynch 4 days ago
AJ Barner, Chuck Liddell, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Tight End AJ Barner learns from Chuck Liddell

By Eric Kowal 5 days ago